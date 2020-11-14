Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 13, 2020

And overwhelmed health care professional sounding the alarm. As emotions run high our health care heroes. Valiantly day after day. Judge we have no reason. We stay in the past there were even just two more weeks. We will not have the staff. Doctor Alex Garzon to Saint Louis pandemic taskforce. Representing the frustration and despair felt by so many on the front lines right now. Crisis spirals across the US 7373. Months taking this week's new restrictions being put in place including shear in the original epicenter of New York. The mayor alerting families and schools could shut down in person morning. As Philadelphia and Los Angeles consider new restrictions. And without drinks and several since being linked to Halloween there are major concerns about Thanksgiving now less than two weeks away. Becoming the most deadly super spreader of and this country has seen. Health officials being very clear as more than half of all Americans are expected to travel. President trump finally address is the pandemic today breaking his silence for the first time in eight days. Still refusing to concede at more than a week after Election Day the final states or call. Pennsylvania said today about the idea of a recount. And the trump administration's own report describing this year's election as cool. The most secure in American history. Hope for an end to the violence between Armenia and as a by John. Does human told the war in that region and what sustainable peace might look like after into earnings such painful loss. And a record breaking hurricane season and with a new tropical threat forming the Caribbean it's not over yet. And the historic class and women in congress. What it means for our future there's lots of home. Because women are getting things. Good evening everyone on island. Davis thanks so much for streaming with us lock downs loom as Kobe case has reached a breaking point overwhelming hospitals in multiple states officials from coast to coast with messages like sure we're running out of time and options and we had no reserves we have no back to push nearly one million Americans have tested positive for -- nineteen in the past thirteen days at a staggering 193000. In just the past 24 hours as president touted a vaccine this afternoon it will not be available to most Americans until at least next share to realities on the ground are dire and states to meet new lock downs and new restrictions should doctor Antony Trout she is urging all Americans to Wear a mask and take simple precautions saying we can turn this around. Herself and Iran mostly to solid night from New York City where officials are trying to stave off this latest waves. Tonight countdown to a curfew in New York City and just hours these restaurants and bars will be forced to close their doors early at 10 o'clock the. But if we go shut down again. That's what effect the sending door we will not probably go to make it. Case is soaring till levels not seen since April. And the may here are now warning schools could close. Parents should have a plan. For the rest of the month of November have an alternative plan through beginning as early as Monday if school is not open. But Kendra hall whose kids aren't fourth and third grade in New York City says it'll be challenging since she and her husband worked from home this that's frightening to hear that schools may shut down. In just the next couple weeks. I think we Ollie says sands that schools at some point what shut down but New York is desperate to avoid a repeat of the spring she. And a vaccine can't come soon enough tonight president trump with an update. Predicting Pfizer will get any emergency authorization for its vaccine soon. As soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population. The vaccine will be. Distributed to home front line workers the elderly and high risk Americans immediately. And tonight the administration says it expects more good news next week from a Dern up. A second vaccine candidate saying they hope to have enough vaccine doses to immunize twenty million Americans in December and then 25 to thirty million each month after but to not eat. Cases are exploding across this country a record 193000. In just the last 24 hours and the worst is yet to com the CDC now forecasting up to 282000. Deaths by December 5 when about 2000 Americans could lose their lives every day. Hospitals are just struggling to keep not. That bothers me that people don't believe. How quickly people can get severely sick thing and being debated or die and because the numbers are real I see this every day. The seats are bracing for a flood of patients from Massachusetts where they're reopening this field hospital to Reno Nevada where 700 beds have been set up in this hospital parking garage this week Republican governors and Utah Iowa and Ohio or during mask mandates. This health official in Missouri begging for just that and are held. Care heroes have fought. Valiantly day after day. But we have no reserves. But eleven states still have no Mascoll restrictions like South Dakota where is staggering 60%. Of people are testing positive today Elaine mid grade was laid to rest in Mississippi. But cardiac nurse had braced for children as a single mom and volunteer to work with culvert patients before her own lungs were destroyed by the virus. Compassion that you should feel when you see that number should go beyond its just a statistic it should be. That's a human being and don't take this virus for granted because it is very real. Write some so look at those case numbers as just statistics from getting the lives they represents Ramos joins us now from Yorkshire Stephanie tell us more about that new curfew set to go into effect tonight. Okay. So that curfew goes into effect tonight. 10 o'clock a cross your state enterprise two bars gyms and restaurants but there's a limit to indoor gatherings no more than ten people. Are allowed to gather inside even it's it's it's a private home local governments are responsible for enforcement and so far this senate is that they could. Additional restrictions. It's Lindsay Stephanie Ramos for us tonight thanks so much Stephanie. Now at Thanksgiving fast approaching tonight officials are warning Americans to stay at home or take major precautions if they must Hiroshi wrench your Turkey dinner could become another super spreader event to our Aleks Duran's reports. Tonight dire new warnings about the dangers of Thanksgiving gatherings as experts predict the highest level of travel since the beginning of the pandemic. All of this as we learn about new outbreaks linked to Halloween that one party in Missouri leading to at least a five infections. And as many as 200 high school students are exposed Chicago's mayor mincing no words. So you must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans. Particularly if they include gas had to not live senior media council. We had the feel safe but people that we normally love. ICU doctor John Coleman has seen beds and once again fill up here at northwestern memorial. He's pleading with people not to let their guards down this Thanksgiving. How do you speeds of media who prepares the food aid gets very complicated people. And the lets out most of fast when their with the. Tonight the governors of California or again and Washington issuing a holiday travel advisory urging visitors to quarantined for fourteen days and a void in person gatherings. Held experts say even if you are indoors and Wear masks we don't want this become. Another set of super spreader vans Norma flowers died from -- it in July her daughter Glenda now making this plea. Don't have big Adams says it's. Little is one thing is given an ambivalent serial terrorist elements are handling their family gatherings usually include dozens of people not this year says Glenda sister Christine and we look forward to the next things get into where. You know does sides of Philly and better. Each Thanksgiving for so many canceled this year Alex Torres joins us now from Chicago announced their growing calls tonight for families who still landing out of for Thanksgiving to start taking precautions now. Yeah Allen's in the clock is ticking for Thanksgiving policy labs and her family's is his art quarantine on Monday they also recommend should you quarantine for ten days. After the holiday Lindsay. Alex Phares thanks so much. Several more now on the Kobe crisis in America we bring an ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein thanks so much for joining us doctor notion he's Kobe statistics are certainly try innings in each state has its own rules about lockdown measures what do all Americans need to do to Stacy particularly over the coming Thanksgiving hobbled. Things that the media are heading into the heart disease and chest as we get to integrate its exponential growth duly record over and over and she works 16200000. She's. Day going into things things you superimpose Thanksgiving try. The nature of respiratory are groundless trees each. Credibly discipline so. I think it probably keep it affects your counsel limited each whether it. Some cash and easy to her since we're in the same things and all along or is -- you want yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. Today H. Four that. Stay away from other people and it skidded those tasks such as an artist activities you know virtual she if we can see retrench and cranes ordinance. Yeah two. How public health experts are advising president elect Joseph Biden to propose a so called targeting dimmer switch strategy for imposing new restriction which after one advisor suggested that we may need a four to six week national lockdown which approach makes the most sense you know. Most political experts agree I don't lock on an exchange strategist who don't want her there are drugs that don't mention this reducing. Risks his sixties and rain positioned our lives. We want is realistically. In right now we want to bristles tragic. English and the issue is uncertain we can create warm. To hot spots should see more closures flight or indoor dining is truly do you you don't use larger effort to arrange a national and divided. Element that's more sort of once you aren't you are you brought it isn't so lockdown which are clearly want it and. The president trying to short Americans tonight at a highly effective vaccine would be available to some starting next month each was such a fast development in an approval process should we be concerned about safety. I mean clearly every one vaccine and they want it and they also want to be. He's an early data is promising Z percent which is way more steady Sox. And the diesel cars from our sleeves and start EZ. Also have to say it. But clearly a new intro that yeah. On top of that US exchange. But it's also you see processors who doesn't always around. Vaccines were using the scene points to disarm he's been in which are all collecting data suggest Shwe will help. Dayton is a determination I see it and there's one can't. Help it. You should now don't have a lot of data on whether this acts he limits is your he says how do you what questions are so it does seem that the. Overall. Work. Now we've being amongst the four most Americans would get a vaccine Connolly combat eighteen over social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. I mean this is you know tell you right now is they were a wrench. He still months ago. Or making a vaccine so the question is willing to Wear a simple. Transition Mino that it now or mask. Transmission to harsh to the power. Seem normal life after the questions are really did you it. We're seeing this country's overloaded right with issues are increasing. And are willing to seat apparently willing to do some of these sort of minor increase reliance. Has. Potential if we can do he seems to appoint a lot because usually you don't need just. Sixty it'll be about national aren't you are again trying to avoid these major interventions. I don't costs. Industrie doesn't assuring barring mines Leno is a doctor Antony found she hello behind. Yesterday's. Accident. Over. Doctor Brownstein thank you gotta try it in a light note when that we can in the midst of all this news are rightly so much. Announced the race for the White House and tonight we finally have results in all fifty states ABC news projects Joseph Biden will win the states of Georgia and Arizona flipping ambled from red 2016. To blue in twenty twice a presidential council on North Carolina and that makes this the final match with 306 Electoral College votes from Biden and 232. For president trump the president trump has still not conceded the election he did however break his silence today in the Rose Garden remarks on the latest progress on a corona virus vaccine. ABC's Terry Moran is in Washington tracking it off. President walked out into the Rose Garden today that reality has become even harder to denied Joseph Biden now projected as the winner of both Arizona and Georgia giving him 306. Electoral votes the same number trump got in 26 change which back then he called a landslide but today the president acknowledged none of that instead touting progress on a Covert vaccine. No medical breakthrough of this scope and magnitude has ever been achieved. This rapidly this quickly. Did not address the disastrous spike in culprit cases across the country during the campaign he insisted it was all going away to open covered government. Covered by the way on November afoot you won't hear about it anymore. Today tribe declared that nation won't go into another lockdown but for the first time he seemed to acknowledge his time in the White House is running short. Ideally we won't go to a lockdown when I will not go this administration will not be going to a lockdown hopefully the the whatever happens in the future who knows which administration will be I guess time will tell but. I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown. Refusal to admit defeat. Is throwing a wrench into Biden's plan to tackle the virus his team has been blocked from coordinating with the White House corona virus task force as time passes to. The need to get the full access we are entitled to. And full axis that the American people want us to have it grows each day. President trumps former chief of staff John Kelly agrees today telling Politico you lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game it's about the nation. It hurts our national security but the president and his team are living in an alternate reality. It would look pretty bad. If he did not attend the inauguration it would sound well for the black south graves wouldn't. I I think the president will attend his own and duration he would have to be Aaron fact. The most Republican senators are playing a long only four have acknowledged Biden as president elect. Former President Obama tells sixty minutes that's deeply troubling. It is one more step and delegitimize. Learn not just in coming Bardner administration but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous the administration's own Department of Homeland Security determined the November 3 election was the most secure in American history there is no evidence that. Any voting system deleted or lost votes changed vote or was in any way compromised. Still today the president once again made that claim on Twitter that the election was rigged. But day after day courts are rejecting his claims of fraud today judges in Michigan and Pennsylvania throughout trumps cases for lack. Of credible evidence. Terry Moran joins us now seem to acknowledge that he may not run the next administration but meanwhile his campaign's lawsuits challenging the vote continue on but as use at its judges aren't finding much in married in their arguments. Yeah it Lindsey they're getting tattooed not only are they losing Jason and a one and nineteen at this point in courts should get all kinds of state state and federal Republican judges democratic judges chop but it is the language in these courts are using to dismiss these claims are right away. That is really quite striking images give an example Michigan today action there's never let trump campaign supporters to attacks there legitimacy of the vote in Wayne Johnny that's Detroit which they offered six witnesses and the way that judge in this case dismissed those witnesses should saying he's got a huge journal tracks with speculation. And sinister gas where it is just the kind of language does it get out of my courtroom so not only are they not. Are making their case. The judges are really kick him out of court. And also back to the president's pandemic response he touted the progress on a vaccine that he's very little acknowledging the current spike in hospitalizations. And deaths from this virus. You know Lindsay and this is the way the president has dealt with this pandemic since it. Came into the human species back in the beginning of the year he just wanted it to go away she's wished it wasted or go down to zero and today once again. Which is really alarming spike across the country should the president has got to go down is gonna go down quickly we've heard that so often share edited so why does he. Wrestles with his electoral defeat. That really that's probably the reason he lost more than any other that his handling of this pandemic in this way where he just didn't come to grips with it. And tried to talk his way out of it. The virus can't get talked a way to do. Indeed your right okay. Terry Moran for us in the nation's capital thanks so much Terry. Rivers are still rising after the remnants of tropical storm Ada and a second storm system caused some of the worst flooding in Virginia and North Carolina in 25 years for people work shield after flash flooding washed or North Carolina camp crouch now a new tropical wave is developing in the Caribbean that you become the thirtieth named storm of the year she here's ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Hey good evening the Lindsay just says the eight makes its way out into the Atlantic iota forms. In the Caribbean r.'s thirty has named storm of this record. Breaking hurricane season and it is targeting areas or even hit hard just within the past week here is on the satellite they GCC getting. More organize about three and a mile south of Kingston Jamaica. And heading to the west towards Honduras and Nicaragua these are the two countries that got crushed by eight just a week ago. Which category four winds. And then torrential rain and look at this a category three storm expected to make landfall there. Sometime on Monday right in the very same spot. That Ada made landfall just a week ago. More flooding rains similar hazards in these few war are not even close recovering from last storm I want to show you this fidgeting graphic video shows you all the hurricane and tropical storm alerts. This hurricane season the entire East Coast got one. And the entire Gulf Coast with the exception of one Florida county. Had an alert public tropical nature here. And just one more record that was shattered during this hurricane season RI. It is also getting now into winter storm season and we're seeing a pretty intense one impacting much of the inner mountain west and the Pacific northwest this storm brought in sixty. Plus mile per hour winds in Oregon and Washington which I was shutting down I ninety and at some point just west of Spokane DC all the winter weather alerts and wind advisory is in California and Reno a Cheyenne you're getting big wins Rapid City Denver on her high wind watch and warning there. With snow falling in amounts one to two feet of itself you've got winter of one side of the country. And tropical storms continuing to impact. Or at least threatened the southeast just pay over til it's over Lindsay. And it's not over rob are things you when we come back when a Georgia judge said to the father and son charged in the murder of a mile Marbury should. Castro's trip could be facing potential legal and financial jeopardy when he leaves office a look at weather and controversial self party in. Could actually solving every legal test on the horizon that's next. And later in the show after 45 years a mother and son's emotional reunion you will not want to miss this. Democrats did not do as well as it would've hoped in congressional races this election losing seats in the house and of course the senate is still up for grabs in two runoff elections in Georgia in January each cell as a Democrat who greatly improved on her 2018 win in what used to be a red district in suburban Atlanta has now shifted purple or even blew a church representative losing nick back thank you so much your time. Thank you so much for happy me. So I should mention your also re releasing your book next week standing our ground which we'll get to that in just a minute first so as we near state now projected to turn blue you said she never forget what happened in Georgia this election what do you believe happened in Georgia in this election that helped Democrats split the State's shrinking the party re create again in January with the senate on the line even though the White House is not at stake. Why don't believe there was so much energy and excitement on the ground during George and I believe that's really been. A local interest since when he's sixteen and I'm so out of the candidates. That we can't all been down the ballot in special especially those senate candidate that we have been out there going to the runoff each I think John on science and our -- warn our our. Just amazing human being and I know that I got her heart is I can't and shouldn't they get elected and Georgia has been in the minds of a lot of people consternation for some time has always said that this is new so don't count out all the work is Stacey Abrams has done on the grounds when he sixteen to really help on generate a lot of energy option and getting people registered to vote and make sure that every ounce that's what we saw. Now Democrats will lose several members of the house why Democrats didn't do as well in down ballot elections elsewhere in a lot of cases voters chose Biden at the top take a banana Republicans in the senate or house. Well of course you know I wish like many of us that we picked up more house seats but ultimately you know. What was accomplished is that we help the president you know last year president trump became a one term president and we should have to get back to work when he DC saw lower again because so many people are still reliant on us to do the work they're counting on us to do we have to expand her attack on access to health care we need to make sure that we keep our communities say are unnecessary gotten aren't sure of course because of -- nineteen now we're dealing with each you know workers back to work she did people sell healthy and say so these things that you are counting on us to do so we've got to go back to the changes that got to get back to work and I and I'm pretty sure that will be -- deduce and as you just started touching upon what Kobe does of course surging across the country right now deposits and Henry and Georgia in fact is nearly 8% each as we head to the holiday season what changes you -- Americans need to make their daily became church and what can state and local officials due to help slow the spread. Well I think first and foremost it kind of listen Judy health care providers it got to listen to the scientists and health care providers and researchers that are giving us the data and information that we need to make smarter decisions about how we're going to operate eighty day and what we now all our new normal. I'll listen to the CDC guidelines and listen to the only task force that the president elect as is creating right now I think we listened to the science we it cheered to the guidelines should do the best we possibly can not only keep ourselves safe but others say. I really believe it will be able to turn the tide towards health and wellness and prosperity against war war the united states of course economic stimulus seem to be stalled again given that Republicans haven't budged on rejecting two trillion dollar package should do you Democrats should compromise a smaller package to address immediate needs now knowing that you have Joseph Biden in the White House in January to propose further needed stimulus later. I know that personally I'm gonna do all that I can't work crossed out and sign done in the past I'll work across I'll let my Republican colleagues and I'll work with anyone's bet is willing to get something done on behalf of our community's inaction thousands upon thousands of people in our districts that really are depending on us to set things right or them. I'd like to switch gears now Ryan and asks about your son who was murdered eight years ago this month shot after being confronted from slaying floundered news church does the fact thing you've been able to turn your activism into action helped teach in some way with coping with your loss. So little it is absolutely it does I. The work that I have done since last summer's murders is just economy's still loving my child is still loving him in caring for him insistence of protecting him what I basically done in the transition. Since Jordan has been murdered the transition and efficacy gun violence prevention and Dixie and now she as a member of congress has just taken all that I would be giving to my son. In just translating that indeed mean that to my community in the people that I live every single day. And that's surely and to still be in a mother a mother on a mission protecting those that I loving caring. And measure set announcer release a new forward to your book reflecting on your time in office advice would you give grieving parents and the many who feel lynch this system has failed them when it comes as systemic racism gun control social justice you name inch do you think that despite gridlock in Washington that we might see meaningful gun control legislation in these next four years. I do believe that we will see changes and are on gun laws the fact that I ran on a gun safety platform here in Georgia. An and it read each day and I was elected on an NCT platform. Because simply no one wants to be -- I believe that things are changing people are really looking for. Candidates they're looking for representatives at stand for their their morals and their values are willing to go to bat for them in Washington to keep them how and to keep them safe to make sure that its future generations are provided for and so I really do believe that we're going to continue to see those kinds of changes and I think I'm Margaret perfect for. Presented a broad back and finally when you take your seat in the 117 to congress in January each there'll be more women by your side than ever before a record at least 1351. Inch and 49 women of color were elected this November and core is history was made with vice president elect Connell Harris regardless of political beliefs what message does that send to young girls out there. I think it's a phenomenal message of hope. Women and young young girls we have been on the focal points of our communities are always doing the works we'd been in the trenches. We've been leaders are not only in our homes but in our communities and our schools. School districts. I'm municipalities. And so it gives dozens of all that there's nothing that we can't do and women have been doing the work we we balance and juggled different ball solid tying Tom what we do know is how to get things done and we pick up the challenge we move forward and we create value for people that we love each year or so this ends up a fund nominal sense of hope. Two young women all across the country. That would want to stand up and create value for the people that they cheer about in the communities and America at large there's lots of pulp. Because women are getting things done. Representative Lucy Macbeth again re releasing your but next week's standing our ground thank you so much for your time we appreciate it being keep. When president trump leaves office in just 68 days he'll return to the world of average citizen a world without special privileges and immunities of the presidency and while president trump has often been at the center of numerous lawsuits should take a closer look at the wave of the legal jeopardy there could be on the horizon sure why controversial potential self parting. Might not solve every coming legal test. Here's Kevin Dwyer. Donald John. Trump for years Donald Trump is use the presidency as a legal shield. Grass. Credit history but outside the White House a new reality awaits he's an ordinary citizen. Old stock Heidi we we actually had an entire revolution. Against the idea of keenly prerogative. And the idea that it she's a ball law. No former president has ever been criminally investigated or charged with a crime for trump will leave office implicated in multiple active investigations. The personal conduct from before the presidency. There are credible allegations that Donald Trump has engaged in. Tax for. Bankruptcy for. A probate Ford and that's unprecedented we'd never had. An allegation. Of three presidential criminal conduct. Follow president after he regional. A New York Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance is leading a criminal probe into Trump's business practices. While Vance is not spelled out specific allegations of wrongdoing. He seeking eight years of Trump's tax returns last summer the US Supreme Court said trump did not have immunity from subpoenas. There's no reason. Or at presidents at accounting firm may stars to a former accounting firm to resist those subpoenas anymore how critical are those documents what could they show the tax returns would be important. Cyrus chance to explore. Probably triangulate in those tax returns and other sources of financial information. He's been able to obtain Bristol trying to obtain. Trump is the first president in forty years refuse to release his taxes. According to the New York Times decades of Trump's tax return data that it obtained. A purist officials the billionaire businessmen paid no federal income tax in ten of the last fifteen years. And starting in 2010 claimed an income tax refund of 72 point nine million which the times says is now at the center of an IRS audit. Actually pay tax but can you assume that there's so much actual transaction it gets under and remember if for a long time. The IRS does not true. Where will the times also reported trump has more than 300 million dollars in debt coming due in the next four years. On top of 100 million dollar tax payment due in 20/20 two and potentially 100 million dollars more if he loses his refund battle with the IRS the amount of money 400 million dollars is a few. Trump's financial records are also at the center of a New York State investigation into possible financial fraud. As alleged by former trump personal attorney Michael Cohen it was my experience. They're mr. trump inflated his total assets when it served his purpose. Know when it's a barber law. And Aaron our investigations had nothing to do with politics but more to due boo Ricky. Their aggressiveness. In seeking additional information. Is indicative. Of the seriousness. With which they're treating the allegations and all there are conviction. Work why. Legal experts say truffle soon likely face new subpoenas for documents and testimony you last gave a deposition in twenty sixteenths just before winning office. In the civil case he brought against a former business partner do. Well you simply is no immunization for a former president whatsoever. That we could actually see something we have never seen before. In this country which is the criminal trial of former president. Ben trumps also facing fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct dating back decades. No charges were brought but after president trump accused Carroll of line she sued for defamation. A federal judge this week said the case can go forward. I have no idea what this woman. This is a woman who is also accuses the other manner of things you know. It is day totally false accusation. I say his lawyers call slipped the attraction in coming years. Any. Criminal side and if you don't we still. Excerpts there's also a new lawsuit from within his own family. Niece Mary trump filing suit in September. Alleging her uncle Donald fraudulently kept her from a financial stake in the family's business the president has called his niece and opportunistic disgrace. To be. Dis inherited. TBE. Shut out entirely. From the welfare family was to be told quite explicitly. That you don't count and you are not life. As he enters the post presidency Donald Trump facing an unprecedented array of legal challenges. But one big unanswered question. Whether the Biden administration will pile on I will not interfere with the just a partner's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue. Prosecution. Of anyone that they think is violated the law. I do believe that Justice Department will be very eerie. Bob Brady prosecutions. Former president especially when the results of the election. It is a hotly contested. Behind that horrible president. Regardless president trump has floated the idea of preemptively pardon he himself as. I think however that. Right the part myself a right not spelled out in the constitution. And never tried before. It also does not apply to state investigations. But the criminal probe in New York. Criminal cases and large blue summer quicker on. Their little ones are worth at least until four. So pardon. Run himself or from his vice president would go no just sensible. To exonerating him or immunize seeing him against those state. Legal proceedings proceedings now gaining steam as Trump's former hometown becomes ground zero for his legal battles in the days ahead. For ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington. Our thanks to demonstrate that and coming up the chilly details about the alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan State's attorney general says the suspects trying to recruit hundreds of militia members to storm the State Capitol she. Televise executions and set the building on fire. The deadly explosion on the grounds of the VA hospital authorities revealed it likely cons. And right after the break the latest on the vote count more states being called in some context on president elect Biden and president trumps Electoral College winds. Welcome everyone we turn out to the latest vote count president elect Joseph Biden has decisively beaten president trump despite Trump's baseless objections and ABC news now reject the winner in all fifty states. Shares are recaptured by the numbers Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes and trump has projected twin 232. Now incredibly that was the exact same electors in 2016. And so then it was true width 306 electoral votes against Hillary Clinton's 232 votes. Biden is now projected to win Georgia pursue leads by more than 141000. Votes as the state does hand recount of ballots. It was the first time since Bill Clinton's 1992 victory did a democratic presidential candidate has carried Georgia. Biden is also projected to win Arizona with a lead of about 111000. Votes. Now projected to win North Carolina where he's ahead by nearly 74000. Most. I did his lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania has now grown to more than 60000. Votes. And despite a true champions numerous legal challenges as secretary of state said she will not order a recount. In Michigan Biden is now ahead by more than 148000. Votes and in Wisconsin another key battleground. I didn't leads by more than 20000. Dollars. Still lots ahead here on crime is history being made as Americans blast into outer space once again. Kargil Benitez at Cape Canaveral tonight. Painfully harsh realities of the war between our median as a by John can be lasting peace would so much hurt and anger. And the barrier breaking milestone for the new general manager of the Miami Marlins but first. A look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. From. This week alone one in every 370. Americans from testing positive for carbon nineteen we'll leading to a record high. From 150526. New current virus cases reported in just one day and for the first time in more than a week president trump speaking to the American public. And giving an update on operation warp speed. We will work to secure an emergency use authorization. Would you be coming down we're extremely. Soon. And by administration within coordinating the distribution of the vaccine. Baghdad now it will be approved I think again will be approved very very quickly. We don't know president today live in to Governor Cuomo who has promised to review panel on any vaccine and to make sure that it's safe and effective. The vaccine will be available to the entire general population. With the exception of places like New York State where we'll look political reasons the governor humble and we're just cited as saying keep. I don't think it's good politically I think it's very bad from hell's employment. He wants to take its time of the vaccine he doesn't. Trust where the vaccines coming from. For breaking his personal with this president Dick champion disagreement on different channel. And he are retaliates he uses good government as a retaliatory. Tool that's what he got us. Both sleazy movie whatever happens in the future who knows which administration will be I guess time will tell but. I can tell you this administration will not go to lock down the president's trained eyes are on Fox Business this morning yeah still blushing and anissina and tropical winds. Bird going forward here at the white house on the assumption that there will be his second trump term. United's newly appointed chief of staff saying the General Services Administration he's not extending the night in as president elect and be getting transition process that goes along with fast. Could have serious consequences of at least ten Republican senators are calling on the trump administration just start providing classified briefings to I didn't pummeling parents. ABC news projecting Donald Trump to win North Carolina but vying to win both Arizona and Georgia and in battleground states is beginning a ballot on and today. A judge in Georgia has denied bond for the father and son charged and in another fatal shooting of black charter and a lot of armory Gregory and Travis make Michael learned facing felony murder charges. Armories and other want to converge on speaking out just before then judges decision. Some estimates it won't have to rehash what happened. Second everywhere hollow and do everything justice system. No apparent steam explosion and a maintenance building at a veteran's affair hospital in Connecticut has killed two people. One of those employees was a navy veterans as a best friend he wanted to take care of fellow veterans it's moments like that that really cherish your heart and terrorist you're soul. Ferris is mourning each and I have good. It's all landmark five years. 130 people were killed in an ice is pure attack gets a spot at London concert hall terrorist death case and the national stadium. And we Marlins made history today by hiring came in and to become a Major League baseball's first female general manager and has long been expected to be the first woman to break the barrier she's been the league's senior vice president of baseball operations for the past nine season. She spent some time in the yankees' organization and it was Marla CEO Derek Jeter who signed off on a hiring a select what he saw. His work with teams that made the playoffs eight times and won three World Series titles congratulations cost. A back now register ringing details about an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen whip marks prosecutors today say that the extremists plan to burn down the State Capitol with no one coming out ally which are aging banker has the chilling developments. Tonight new disturbing details of that alleged kidnapping plots have been Michigan governor Gretchen Widmer was only one alleged target suspected homegrown terrorists who are planning to violently overthrow the state government. Court documents claim the alleged ringleader Adam fox sought to recruit 200 men to storm the capitol building and televise the execution of politicians taken hostage over the course of about one week with no one coming out alive investigators say a second alleged plan involves locking people inside the building and setting it on fire. Authorities releasing video of some of the suspects firing guns in a make shifted from. ABC news visited an alleged training site raided by the FBI with one of the suspect's neighbors. There were many times that me and my wife we would hear gunshots and it's shown that like automatic weapons could pull the trigger golden Romo. And I've heard that. You may have heard exports of going off. Of the fourteen suspects taken into custody on state and federal charges to appeared in court today seeking bond reductions. Defense attorneys for some of the suspects have claimed the alleged plot was nothing more at been a lot of big talk. Lindsay a judge did decide today to reduce the bond for two of the suspects they were released with restrictions meanwhile six suspects remain. In custody facing federal charges Lindsay. Adrian tanks and an update now a storm that we brought you last and a tragic death of fifteen year old one Charles she ABC news has obtained a preliminary report from the medical Examiner's office that states that teens cause of death was likely due to drowning Kwanzaa family suspects foul play was involved and they are now awaiting the results of their own independent autopsy report. Overseas tonight are mania and as a varnish on brokered of she's full deal that ended weeks of fighting and bloodshed but for many a fight for survival is still under way tonight and with concerns about an uncertain future ahead our Patrick regional reports. Off two weeks of ferocious fighting the war the Nagorno-Karabakh. Has ended. But the loss continues. Some of the images coming out of the contested region are too gruesome to show. Bodies piled on the side of the road in uniform. It's hard to tell which country that from. This week Aminu is defensive Nagorno-Karabakh. Buckled to establish on setting off an exodus. Vehicles packed with wounded soldiers traffic snarled to a cruel as ethnic Armenians trying to get out there. You sure do. I don't want to leave I want to stay home in the village but we are told we have to leave. You know mean yet the shock and anger are culpable. Protesters' storming government buildings in Armenia's capital throwing bottles and hands sanitized as a politicians. Furious by what they see as a surrendered by their prime minister. Chris without program. We've come here to demand the resignation of prime minister Nicole passing yet now. From today he is considered a prime traders this country and his people. The current conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Is decades old. He wore in the 1990 soar on media triumphant. Leading ethnic Armenians in control forcing hundreds of thousands of as a by Johnny stiffly. In September as a by sun launched an offensive to retake the region. Unleashing a large scale war civilian areas bombarded as a by Sony drones taking ahead beats hole and Armenian forces. Thousands of troops killed include Sony's. You have Google's move to move to all I know is that all have to bury two of my cousins tomorrow and how should I feel. Tens of thousands of civilians displaced. Armenian refugees were left living in hotels and kindergartens. But this week the war came to an abrupt end. Azerbaijan took the town of Shenzhen called sure she Doyle mean -- the CC is strategically located. Near new border Kara banks' capital concerns. Room that was parked outside of Charlotte present complex him declare victory. Soon Austin on Nina effectively surrendered forced to make peace on as a glacial instance. The existing situation there was no chance of making another decision. The two countries agreed to deal to end the war brew could by Russia and Turkey. Under the deal as a palatial and we'll keep the areas of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is taken. And on the new forces to withdrawal from several others leaving the region split. 2000 Russian soldiers being deployed to keep the peace they rolled into the region within hours. And as a by John euphoric celebrations protests in the capital backing. Hundreds of thousands of azerbaijanis were displaced during the 1990s wore some of whom dream of returning. Now it is on me unions who have to leave. Some even burning their homes rather than leaving them for the as a place Jones. The latest turn in a terrible cycle has been repeated here that over a century. The fight for land always coming into heavy human cost. Intensity computer Evian is one of those whose loss to whom she's also lost two Brothers. He was no mean inflates it killed at the fronts in October. She's come to pay her respects at his grave. These are just what a joke around the for the first time in dais. From the strengths com and tell him that we have to get the part time. The end of the war means no more families need to say good to line. But the sense of loss and hatred lift this time means that once again this conflict is not buried. Pension regal in Moscow they ABC news life. Patrick thanks so much for Nevada announces the big weekend ahead for NASA after May's big test run the first fully crewed mission onboard commercial spacecraft will last talks on Sunday the forward just a short time and coach secret spy satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral after several weather delays are due many chances there at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Nearly six months after that historic test won't Stetson two astronauts into space aboard a commercial space craft the SpaceX Krugman. Now for astronauts three Americans and one from Japan the first operational crew. Set to blast off Sunday on an eight hour voyage to the International Space Station. We are advancing medicine using the micro gravity of space in ways that you cannot do here in the gravity well over Sunday's launch will have history on board. Astronaut Victor Glover will become the first black astronaut to stay on the ISS for a long term mission bid Nevada. Flying in here and in rocketing out. It's just surreal it really is. And he says he's gonna help his four daughters with their homework. From space. Victor Glover a very proud girl that right there now the four astronauts will stay in space for about six months. And they decided to give their spaceship unnamed fitting for 20/20. Resilience. Lindsay. Resilient so fitting RA GO thank you up next a mother and son find each other. After 45 years. And finally tonight a heartwarming reunion between a mother and son decades in the making our will dance has a story. The reunion between mother and son forty fives years in the making have been. Searching for a long time always knew which adoption agency I came from palm. So who contacted them a hundred times 1970 five's Brenda van sickle was only sixteen years old when she delivered a baby boy and put him up for adoption in Fort Worth, Texas chili happy for fifteen minutes or less that's how long dominant that it didn't allow cameras. She try to get insurance at notre students at her which are now four and a half decades later after searching online taking DNA test. And getting help from his wife and Wesley finally struck gold. Gotta names were on her. And then I was calling his mother who still lives in taxes to set up a reunion at a hotel near her home she doesn't happen. An issue look for me back before. All of us as possible and T name technology or anything else until finally and shy around. I EU just now. I mean we're learning more a moment a mother and son had been waiting nearly half a century floor there was a lot and we says yeah. Just we just talking. How's it. 45 years would your message fetus those who find themselves in similar situations to the anywhere and we another ten years and manor house yeah. What does family mean to you simply to Mimi were and so I'm realizing that more Margaret from. A story there are thanks to wheels for that Andy forgo tonight our image of the day. Take a look at this two actors Chile kissing scene for an upcoming lifetime holiday will be pulling all the solution to the use of Plexiglas and a little movie magic in the edit room of course and 20/20 Christmas card to pray care. And that is our show for this hour be sure to stay tuned to ABC news line for more context and analysis of the day's top stories I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for sharing with us have a great weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.