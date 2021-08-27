Transcript for ABC News Live: Only 1 suicide bomber attacked Kabul airport, Pentagon says

Everyone I'm jerk Phillips in for Diane Macedo today thank you for streaming with us here on ABC news live that pentagon as you saw they're just held its briefing with the latest on the situation in Afghanistan. Are were political director Rick Klein joining us also our producer reported there from the Pentagon early Martinez who made a quick cop inside the briefing there to get -- -- us here at ABC news live what are your head start with do you Louis with just the latest. And its latest information I think one thing that all of our attention is finding out now that there was not a second explosion yesterday could you clarify what exactly happened and what the general and also John Kirby had to say. That parade what they were talking about why is that in the fog of war that's eternally here constantly been only that but that initial reports are demeaning not always correct. This is proof of that yesterday all day we were hearing that there were two suicide bombers. One at the outing gay who who cause all of that destruction and all of fatalities and another line at the nearby Marriott hotel which is about 200 200 yards away. I'm we can get and got very thing information about what was going on at the end of that area well and that the top of this briefing them right there Gerald Taylor essentially saying we now have to correct ourselves because we are now learning that there is only one. Attacker one suicide bomb attack her and that was added to the main gate. Many explained that the information was coming in and now than they have better information and so they've been able to clarify that. But again it goes to the whole point of how was one individual. Able to create such Havoc. And such devastation there I'm VA also clarified. That their work a little more than one gunman and appears. I yesterday general MacKenzie from San come told reporters that there was gunfire they'd been these believe that some gunmen also fired into the crowd. On today Gerald Taylor said they're still investigating that they know that at least one position that was aiming at the crowd. But they are unaware of what happened to that individual. And if whether they were in fact others in what happened to them. So much still remains to be determined and the investigation continues time you heard their John Kirby a T and talk about there's going to be a review. But not going to be colleague criminal investigation is the one reported phrases question but what they are gonna do is try to understand what happened there. So that in the future this doesn't get. Doesn't happen again. Stop the general Taylor saying that already those cannot commanders on the ground. Are implementing changes come there that have taken place as are the result of yesterday's attack. And so therefore no in a better way to try to protect. Their their forces. Another thing that has happened is that they confirmed that yes the Taliban has put into effect some of the requests are made. I'll for them to improve security around the airport. And we're also learning that as flights continue on until the very last day as we heard from secretary FM John Kirby. Leave the thing that's going to happen is that they're not going to tell us. How many more troops there are inside the airport. He said that ended today there are 5000. And between now and next Tuesday which is to draw down date of August 31 they're no longer gonna give us any more updates. About how many troops there are new ground but they will be able to security airport up until then. And continued to you evacuate any people that need to do so already 5000 people still there at the airport awaiting flights care. And the general of course calling that a noble mission as US forces that continue to try to get everybody out of there minus any more death destruction explosions. Another. I heard a number of you asking. Also to the general and John Kirby about how the president the United States came forward yesterday and said we will punch you down those that are responsible. Met for killing innocent Afghans and US person out it we are coming after you. In light of Zacks and what's going on and just trying to keep these evacuations. Going each. The area is a massive hunt on for these killers. How how could that look literally anywhere well aware of an -- picked campaign that could happen with strike fighters in gunships. Is that more than likely what it would look like because. I know there is that ongoing emissions mission. To hunt them down those who killed innocent people yesterday in addition to getting those out through evacuation flights. Could this be something like I think of Tora Bora you'll remember the air campaign there when they got Intel about Osama bid laden in the caves. And the next thing you nude there was this massive air campaign blown up caves looking for those terrorists. Is this the type of scenario we could see in Afghanistan. Once again if indeed they get good Intel. On where these ice is K fighters are hiding out. It's unclear and you heard both. It's a secretary Kerry and John in this shooting and general Taylor. Beat very very vague. About down because I Shiancoe elude cure everything you listed is probably under consideration. Palm but. Then things have to happen rank captain and gather the intelligence have to figure out. Who may have ordered this who may have been behind misty may have been try to figure out going after that supply networks. How O did it get the materials to make this not devastating bomb. From there are additional threats of their concern about the potential for car bombs on that they are still NHL McKenzie talked about yesterday that those are still valid and concerns. That the military has for the security situation there outside the airport. I'm I've got to tell you that what is things that had we have been hearing about here depending on. Four months as the united states military will I was drawing down but 2500 American troops that they're gonna have their. Plays at the American military in the United States was going to be able to read teen. What they call their over the horizon counter terrorism two like strike ability. What does that mean. That means if they were able to targets pattern find on terror networks are were planning attacks against United States. They would be able to target them from over the horizon not necessarily from inside the country anymore. But from other bases outside. Typically that means Jones typically that means aircraft typically. Everything that you listed there means maintaining intelligence and a from overhead. Satellites may be eating us despite claims filed but the whole point being. Gathering intelligence and main monitoring these terror groups planning attacks against the US and in having the capability to strike from afar. After August 31 United States is no longer going to be inside Afghanistan and to that day according to the president's timetable. So we are going to see now this attack. Against. That against the Marines and this sailor in the end the sit army personnel yesterday. And that is going to be the first example of this over the horizon counterterrorism. Ability that president Biden has been talking about. IBC when he was talking about this he was talking about threats against Americans in the homeland. I'm but now he's responding from being quick quarter two threads that killed Americans inside Afghanistan. And Rick no doubt. This is not just a major crisis for the bite administration. But it's a task. And he came forward but last night before the nation at times got emotional but also made it very clear that. That message to two did to these nicest terrorist we will punch you down we will find you we will come after you you'll paid the price. How did the president do last night. The other there's three things disrupting what is the raw emotion talking about the the father of someone who served out his his late son Beau Biden having served overseas and military capacity. I second I think that line about we will hunt you down the determination he's showing now to say. Did we will be relentless as is Luis said in. In the war on terrorism regardless of the of the troop presence in the lack thereof. In Afghanistan the third thing. I think this is set out to meet your it was when he said that the word of the United States matters because I think that cuts in two directions he meant it as a line to ensure. American allies in Afghanistan and beyond that the US we'll have your back. Did the Americans and Afghan allies of the American effort there over twenty years we'll be evacuated to the extent possible that mission is admission that he now thinks a front and center. But the broader point about the US port nattering is something that will reverberate. All the world's stage in Afghanistan and well beyond other countries trouble certain to fill the void and any country it is human the United States tacit now know about this track record of what happened in Afghanistan it is devastating and catastrophic. And stage to America's longest war I think that's part of the legacy ebitda president Biden and we will be establishing for himself and for the country on the world stage. And Rick not only does does the but administration. Have what's happening inside Afghanistan but now we have. Thousands of refugees coming into our country and as you heard and and we saw the pictures at at Dulles airport just the influx of these are or refugees on air aircraft in trying to get into shelters I even talked to a friend's. There just outside of Dulles airport where she saw the long lines around the corner where many of these evacuees were coming in for shelter the president not only has a crisis overseas that he has to deal with but it's here in the United States it's going to be a test to see how he handles to humanitarian crisis and also the future. For all these evacuees. That. We need to take care of we are responsible for. This does not and August 31 that is. Mind Longley difficult as the logistics and the technical and bureaucratic aspects of trying to evacuate US citizens and Afghan allies over the next 45 days. Are now given this this terrorist threat median exponentially more difficult did you have a huge challenge of processing and dealing with. Trying to get people out of the country after August 31 when the US no longer has. A troop presence of any significance there trying to work with the Taliban government that for two decades has been our enemy and that now appears due to how major entities including the supposed crisis K elements. Who were pa hi yesterday's horrific attack. Are you have been terrorists fighting with insurgents. Through the ice is K elements. Are are her or hate the Taliban they also hate the United States. And sent it to rely on that security situation there as well as the the efforts back home to process and to try to be sure you're not releasing people with unsavory pass liars or. Criminals or potential terrorists is this some of the morning into the general US population it is a huge huge task and to the point of the White House. President Biden said this was would have happened at any point. Whether the ritual was now or a year from now or ten years ago you'd be dealing with this messy and staged but the fact is that it's real and relevant right now in the middle of the cove in nineteen crisis in the middle of an out of economic concerns and all the other domestic. Crises that that the president is now facing did you have this huge issue of of refugees and would be refugees with the dollars and that is almost certain that there will be Americans and Afghan allies who were left behind after the 31. Reclined Willie Martinez thank you both so much we'll continue to follow developments thanks for your course on the situation Afghanistan all day you bet she's coming up the latest on the surging Kobe nineteen cases across the country hospitals overwhelmed and beds are scarce. We'll we come back where things stand in the fight against Kobe would stay with us. And you're watching ABC news live I'm Sarah Phillips more from that pentagon briefing this morning with an update on the situation Afghanistan. We now know there was only one suicide bombing outside the airport and Koppel an official of the ministry of public health she tells ABC news at least 170. Afghan civilians. We're killed at least 200 more were wounded in that attack president Biden vowing to hunt down the terrorists who killed at least thirteen American service members. Wounding eighteen others in the deadliest attack on US forces there in more than a decade. Biden saying that mission to get Americans and Afghans out will be completed by the August 31 deadline now just four days away 5000. US citizens have been evacuated with up to 1000. Still in country. A state of emergency has been declared to Louisiana and our hurricane watches issued for parts of the Gulf Coast as tropical storm I'd action takes saying that storm gaining strength possibly becoming major hurricane by the time it makes landfall. I'd expected to intensify as it passes through the Gulf Coast could be a category category three hurricane. When it's forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and the Supreme Court has struck down the Biden administration's ban on eviction is during the pandemic. Leaving millions of Americans. At risk of losing their homes. Justices ruling the CDC didn't have the authority to extend the policy saying about the federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue. Congress must authorized it. And now to fight against Kobe nineteen hospitalizations. Nationwide. Have now topped a 100000. Patients. As hospitals are overwhelmed and were running out a space. Cases in Kentucky are now topping 5000 per day and in Florida 95%. Of icu beds in the state are hopeful. When Johnson has the latest force. All fifty states now reporting hi community transmission. These striking side by side maps showing how in just ten weeks the delta variants spread like wildfire. Now accounting for nearly 99% of all new cases nationwide. Passing a lot of people die over the last year have. And it's picking up pace. It's never as bad as it is right now it's truly awful. The US now reporting more than 800 deaths per day the highest average in five months and a great new forecast estimating nearly 100000. More Americans could die of cold it between now and December if current trends continue. In Florida 95%. Of the icu beds in the state are full. Due to hospital capacity West Palm Beach police officer Anthony tester had to be flown out of state to Ohio as he fights for his life on a ventilator deserves this and try 98 million will. In hard hit Texas the Houston Health Department confirming the city's first cove in pediatric death. A boy with out underlying health conditions between the age of ten and nineteen who was not vaccinated. According to ABC affiliate KT RK schools around the city also reporting nearly 101000 active coded cases but a glimmer of hope. 42 year old mother Michelle Tate spent three months in a coma at Houston's memorial Hermann hospital. Grueling road back included learning to walk and talk all over again. Now Michelle is finally able to get the vaccine after almost losing her life. I eight my so there is absolutely no way that I am eating. This safety it is cast a without being vaccinated. You. Little. And we're starting to see the return of more mass mandates a state of Illinois is the latest. To require masks indoors and organ facing a tenfold increase in the percentage of hospitals nations. Will starting today require masks outdoors in most public settings. Keira. Quit Johnson course thanks so much coming up the ruled town of an all Alabama. Has its very own superhero in their vaccination efforts. We'll inner DC unit mrs. Dora the Oliver and just a moment feel Good Friday right after the break. And welcome back it's Friday and you know what that mean December bill Good Friday and a little good news as we head into the weekend and I can't wait for you to meet our next guest they hero and canola Alabama well only 37%. Of residents have been fully vaccinated in the state of Alabama. Dork he's a remote un incorporated community but no is 94%. Vaccinated. Thank you so much store at the Oliver. During the and the county commissioner organized a pop up vaccination center and she is now help 340. People they are getting vaccinated. And I had a chance to speak with this amazing woman let me introduce you. We'll tell this personal about canola a lot of us had to take a look at that Mac and bigger at exactly where it is it's a special community describe it to us. Now liaisons. Who ruined taboo. Clouds it should talent from outside gears. What I take tussle. We Sammy. Master. Know where you only about. And it's mask some Tuscaloosa. We don't rural area and you know where you don't see no cracks like you are so. Any aromatic how to know everybody so that mixes you turn you know. We'll ever get it. There was gonna know it now because you have written on the map my friends and so let's. Talk about this vaccination effort that you started what made you decide to do this and did you did you leave and begin. But at the end yeah I always last news inaction credit clinical progress and may be you know all of the delegates step and they're not TI 89. What I yeah this who. It certainly makes it faster or more that he may issue a colony on Tuesday in a letter Sears CC are so great we need the biggest news Sierra. Leone. You don't you become active talent keeping. An entity anchor. And always ask me you know it QGU courage and eleven hours is headed our legal be better but UD I am not yet. And why did you in. Well what why did you think they didn't want to get vaccinated what were they telling you and then what did you say in response to them. I got a lot analysts say. This change take a chance. Damien enough spots spirit on the news eastern I'll ask congress say it I cheeks you know and and I'll say I'll wait just imagine if he had to go do that Al cannery you know. Why are you. So let me ask you this why did they believe miss Dorothy. Why was your campaign so successful. I guess the house where it easier all the time no I don't not only big house I'll I'll I'll. Nineteen. And war or retinal me. Hey you know I believe you can't compete in the area now network and Osama we each year in June. And I Gallo's own economy and our concern grabbed let me show and back. These charities that allows our Charlemagne are seared and I didn't and they are no knee and Pakistan what Rick to get ready no actually around. Well so what's your message to repeat to people who may be watching our interview right now and they're still hesitant. To get the vaccine what do you say to them because I'll tell you what I assure you about. There is still ZEA's cedars. Am I encouraging to you fascinating account ain't gonna be bad for you the fascinating. And I tell you vaccinate. Dizzy I. Know I guess you DO. And I'll take it changed go here and it fascinated me how you're being you and your. Aaron but you let ms. Starr at the you have put canola on the map we love you and appreciate what you're doing thank you so much for Colin with us this morning appreciate you direct the Oliver. She and you bet. And again our thanks to Dorothy for all the amazing work she's been doing and keeps doing and you can find more feel good stories. And Good Morning America. Showed that doesn't of this newscast that Europe Phillips in for Diana stayed out space for joining us.

