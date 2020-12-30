Transcript for ABC News Live Update: UK approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning I'm Diana CNN thanks for streaming with us in today's update adds third vaccine is now approved in the UK defied her on the virus we have the latest on how this vaccine differs from those previously approved. And why that could make a big difference to vaccine distribution. Plus a new mutation of colored nineteen now detected in the United States. Also the new developments in the national bombing what we're learning about a warning to police from the suspect's former girlfriend. And a new evidence that could potentially shed light on the suspect's motive. And we're watching two major winter storms one is pounding the midwest with snow the second storm will bring ice and snow to a large stretch of the country. From Texas to New England for Newsday to Jersey is tracking it off. So we begin with the new corona virus mutation detected in Colorado that patient. As now in isolation but experts say this strain could be much more contagious KB hard time has the latest. This morning Colorado reporting the first known case in the US the venue veering in of the virus. Which the CDC says could be far more contagious. Health officials say the patient. A man in his twenties with no travel history. Is now recovering isolation officials say a second possible case with links to the seem small town was reported. But is not yet confirmed to new research finds the new variant isn't more deadly. And experts believe the vaccine will likely be effective against it this is the virus claims the lives of some younger patients. What surprising also are agents were coming in in her thirties forties were released a dramatic requiring. Overnight Louisiana congressman elect to Luke let Leno dying from Kobe I just 41 years old. He tested positive on December 18 and was admitted to the hospital the next day. He died just ten days later just days ago he urged those who'd recover from the disease to donate plasma tweeting. I cannot stress this enough please consider saving lives by going out in donating your local blood bank. And as the nation mourns record death tolls. Hospitals in California are seeing a breaking point the number of daily hospitalizations in Los Angeles county nearly a 1000%. Increase from just two months ago. I just look back on New York City and Italy and that's what I definitely feel like bring out after the Christmas. Holiday season I'm scared to death honestly. Memorial hospital in Gardner is now a capacity. Ambulances forced to wait mind. It's not. It's not unusual to get 8910 NU. The hospital needs more beds more staff. And more oxygen to care for the dramatic influx of Kobe patience. We can't keep fanatic was supplied oxygen patients are gonna die we have flooding event labors in the final round of oxygen. The villagers are are worthless anyway. In just a matter of days Los Angeles county alone is expected to surpass 101000 deaths related to covic nineteen. State health officials outlining plans to brash and hospital care. If the surge worsen its nationwide distribution of the vaccine brings hope and India's incite vice president elect calmly Harris received her first dose yesterday. But even so president elect Joseph Biden's warning that holiday travel may delay the country's improvement shrift anticipate. It infections over the holidays will produce shoring cases counts in January. Concerned death tolls in the February. Diane it's gone from bad to you unimaginably worse here memorial hospital over just the last two weeks. This hospital is at capacity we were here for several hours yesterday. Watching ambulances lined out they have to wait hours for a bed to become available in triage tents like this are helping so many hospitals throughout Southern California. Manage that flow of patients and their hospital but only so much patient care that could happen here so the head of this hospital he's calling on local officials. Saying whittled to open alternative care sites think about convention centers Arenas that's how much help. How much more space is needed. He's saying the breaking point it's here. Thank you a hard time for us thanks Caylee. We do have some good news in the pandemic as well the UK has approved another vaccine this from Oxford and AstraZeneca. ABC news foreign correspondent James long minutes in London tracking latest there. James good morning it's nice to be talking to you about a little that a good news for alliance what do we know about this new AstraZeneca vaccine. And how could the differences between that vaccine in some of the others now approved. Make such a difference in the vaccine strategy. Hi Diane yeah great to speech in great to have some good news and it is significant than in the difference is all quite significant between. This vaccine and the finds them Madonna vaccine mainly on temperature I don't cost. He also had AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't need to be cat to those super low temperatures it just can be kept in a regular refrigerator like mine where you'll which means it's much much easier to roll out. Officials are hoping little more people will be able to get this vaccine a lot quicker I won't cost it is significantly cheaper. Defies a vaccine per dose cost around twenty dollars a month done a vaccine will cost something around thirty dollars. This one just between two and three dollars which means this vaccine is now much more accessible from billions of people around the wild. Oakes that and AstraZeneca made an agreement when they started out on this thing that it wouldn't be gobbled up by developed nations like calls unlike fuels and that is indeed what happened with the finds a vaccine on pre orders. This 11 billion doses of lord even been pre wooded. Buy low and middle income nations that makes a lot more accessible for then. Arnold strategy while another big line at a UK here today is that Britain has changed. It's vaccine rollout strategy originally you'd have the first dice and then you wait three weeks via second day as we sort. Margaret Keane in. The 91 year old in the north having the first person on enough to get vaccinated. Outside of a trial she's not has second dice speaks moss from how are again today but that now will change in Britain. The authorities say want to front saint as many people as possible with the flow studies and delay that second one for up to three months. On both the flies I'm the oaks a vaccine. In order just to get as many people protected as possible they soar out of the Ochs who trials that even off to one dose of the vaccine he waited three weeks he would not go into the hospital. With the corona virus now it won't stop you from getting it in tiny but it'll stop you from needing to be hospitalized. And that's the big issue there protecting health services with seeing them overwhelmed here in London hospitals are filling up you'll sing it every day in the United States. I think people realize they can't stamp out front of our soul together. But just one dose of this thing can keep people out of the hospital announces BA and sounded a bit of good news what is otherwise a pretty bleak time. Diana and we've heard a lot of conversation about changing the strategy to that it instead using that one dose for as many people as possible. It just in to see if the US also follows suit there. Unfortunately though here in the US we now have our first detected case. That new strain that we originally saw in the UK we know it's been there in the UK for awhile now so how are officials. Treating that Marion and what do you think US officials can learn from that. Well fundamentally. I think officials K understand it to treat or to combat this variant or indeed any other Barrington corona bars in other at least. At seven strains circulating around the world. The same restrictions may be put in place need to keep it this is from people he meets where mosque need to wash your hands. And I did think that anything it may Jack can be done really anything the united differently. Then was done ordinary and I think that's the main to take way for the United States. We in Britain any year we have moved far harsher restrictions in place and yet. This variant is circulating wildly in the population site. If it comes over to the United States apace wet but watching from broad doesn't seem to have many rules in place in much of the country or he's people on necessary taken very seriously. The variant. And any other new Barrington the future could spread. A lost I mean this one was tracked back to September west when they found the original patient had it. Takes about a month to sequence the genome they realize in October that it was a new variant. He didn't think it was it was December before the government changed tack on counseling Christmas. You remember we actually we're going to relax restrictions for Christmas they change tack at the last minute. So I think maybe even he found a few cases of the variants are there in the United States to completely closed down. Might be something officials in the United States consider because in Britain now. Restrictions already ramping up we council Christmas it's likely that here is basically off as well the only things that remain open in Britain of the moment really in most of this country. All schools but there will be an announcement later today may may even close as well so. I think it's very clear that this variant is very transmissible it's not more deadly it's important to say not. But in London alone 62% of new cases often vase a variant of corona virus so it does seem to be replacing the old variants if you like. And so that is the warning from here in Britain but I never throw around these last few months Diane. No country seems to want to learn from Manama and we will go our and way side of fingers crossed for 20/20 one. Fingers crossed indeed yet another reason why it's so urgent that we get that vaccine to as many people as possible James long an in London. Thanks as always James stay safe. And if you make less than 75000. Dollars a year you may waking up to some extra cash in your bank account. 600 dollar Coleman relief payments when out overnight via direct deposit and paper checks are going out today. Those payments come after senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked two separate attempts from democratic senators to try to boost those payments up to 2000 dollars. A president trump. Lasted that move on Twitter saying that unless Republicans have a death wish they must approve 2000 dollar payments asap 600 is not enough. White House correspondent Rachel Scott joins me now for more. Rachel it's not often we see the president and Democrats are trying to work together on goal here is there's still a chance and increasing. The amount of those direct payments even if they were not already. Kabul right now. It is deadlocked in congress so the house that are you pass the measure to boost those. Stimulus checks since 2000 dollars you hear the president's demands saying that his party is not doing enough that they need to get that job done. Mitch McConnell introduced a bill on his own and it doesn't include those 2000 dollar stimulus shacks. But he also tied it to a lot of un related items that the president has been demanding for four month so you have this. Committee on the air to investigate election fried you have a social media limitations on companies of the president believes are biased against him. Democrats are calling those unrelated items. Poison pills they will not vote for them and so essentially right now with McConnell bill or it's nothing at all they cannot signaled items out of there are less McConnell does it himself. So right now it is a complete and total stalemate. As of right now Americans can expect to receive a 600 dollar stimulus checks that he makes 75000 dollars or last but any hope for those two with. Thousand dollars in the shacks right now is this could completely deadlocked Diane and Rachel I realizes it is a longer conversation that one we look at the bill itself there are tons of things in there that don't relate. Jacoby in nineteen now obviously Republicans are accusing or rather Democrats accusing Mitch McConnell in the same in his proposal for the 2000 dollar checks. Sentinel Washington casino if you look at me talk to people you just look on Twitter there's history a lot of frustration. From the public about these things kind of sneaking in to legislation about something so specific. Is this just the way that things have to get done what's the sense there. The trouble I mean look at this you have a congress that most the time can not get on the same page about anything this stimulus package. Took more than six months for lawmakers to push thrill the defense bill that they worked together every single year that they passed for nearly six year sixty years the president. Indeed so that they're now gonna have to try and override the president on that. This is a congress that has just. Been blocked and so much stalemate. That there is really. A little room here to get things done so what you have seen is that lawmakers try and hide. Different on related items to these bill as to get their demands or requests through because they feel like it's the only way that they can actually duet. Before the end of the year. The bottom line here though for a lot of Republicans it's really just an issue of spending it's not that they don't. Necessarily believe Americans don't need the relief they are really worried about the deficit and they don't want to continue to increase this price tag spend billions and billions of dollars to send out these 2000 dollar checks to Americans and then plunged America further into debt. An array China that some industries were able to keep paying employees. After they got that first relief package they've and many of them at least laid off those employees when the programs expired. How does this package helped to hopefully keep people in their jobs. Yeah and you know Diane we have heard from so many small business owners many of them who had to lay off their staff some of them. Glad to personally pay their staffs of digging trying keep some employment and that can help their families and keep food on the table. So this does is that net paycheck protection program heat heat he is what it's caught and referred to. Over 280 billion dollars will now be going to be small businesses it's really a lifeline so that these business owners can keep their staff. On the payroll and lawmakers also try to tighten some of those restrictions and there you may have remembered the last time around. We sobbed in company's stock Kanye West is Ashton line get a PPP loan. It's like a knicks a lot of that this time around so that the people that really need these Al business these small businesses that are really fueling our economy can help their employees and can help their workers and help their families Diane. So important Rachel Scott from DC thanks Rachel banks. And we're learning some new details now about that Christmas Day bombing in Nashville a 2019 report shows police and the FBI. More warned about the suspect nearly a year and a half ago even being told that he was building bombs in an RV ABC's Kenneth mountain has more. This morning a newly resurfaced police report shows local police and the FBI. Or warn about Anthony Warner nearly a year and a half before he allegedly detonated his RV. And downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. According to that we nineteen police report obtained by ABC news Warner's girlfriend at the time told national police that he was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence. In the aftermath of the explosion which injured six people and damaged dozens of businesses and homes the Tennessee bureau of investigations are Warner was not on its radar keywords. Not on our radar. But it may August when he nineteen incident report officers say both the woman and her attorney tipped them off about Warner. The attorney reportedly telling them the suspect frequently talks about the military M bomb making. Adding he knows what he's doing the report says officers did investigate Warner's home. Where they found several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign. But that officers were unable to see into the RV. Overnight a police spokesperson saying officers found no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his homework this property the report was sheer with the FBI the next day. But investigators found no records on Warner and no additional action was taken. Investigators are still trying to figure out Warner's motor for allegedly blowing himself up in front of the eighteen T building. But sources tell ABC news writings associate you with Warner contained ramblings about multiple conspiracy theories. He was reportedly interest in him paranoid theories over five. And are bent on world domination. When you're looking I was destruction it's also kind of amazing that nobody was killed. Some disturbing indeed tells there as Nashville police maintain there was no evidence that Warner was making bombs on its property. When they went there it when he nineteen. Warner had only one arrest for marijuana possession of more than forty years ago Diane. Such a strange case Kenneth Mullen thank you. And the Justice Department has declined to charge to Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing. A twelve year old Tamara rice saying there was not enough evidence to support a federal criminal prosecution. Rice was playing with a pellet gun when he was shot and killed by police seconds after they arrived on the scene. And the officers corresponding after someone called 911 saying a guy was pointing a gun at people. But while look callers said he was probably a juvenile and the gun might be fake. That information was never relayed to the officers. The Justice Department sent poor quality surveillance video prevented prosecutors from being able to determine. Whether rice was reaching for his toy gun just prior to being shot. To bring charges they would have had to prove the officers willfully broke the law. And not a new developments in that story of a woman falsely accusing a teenager of stealing her phone. Authorities say they've identified that woman they're looking for her and they plan to upgrade the charges against her here's Adrian banker. This morning the NYPD is trying to find this woman seen confronting and physically trying to take a phone away from a fourteen year old boy. Claiming he stole her property. I'm. I mean you don't have that might not. Climbed. I didn't get it you can leave doesn't want I want I think in the world. Police say they now know who this woman is and that she's a likely from out of state. Officers now trying to locate the woman who left before police arrived at the are low hotel in downtown New York where the incident occurred. It all began when she allegedly began harassing jazz musician Keon Harold. And his son Keon Harold junior guests of the hotel. The teen and his parents appearing on GMA Tuesday. We Colombians use all on him asking for us all the median house can't be used because. And Christina Lee editor I think she is here Lynda Carter on Islam he hears more Wal-Mart dot com and the time. This video Harold shared the scuffle seen over two million times that shows the woman repeatedly demanding they give her the phone. Police say the woman attempted to take the fourteen year olds phone grabbing his vague and tried to tackle him yeah. I mean she's basically tackled she shirts me. Couldn't imagine what it within my control hasn't been answered to be with them who lives. While he isn't during this student but yeah who never meant. New. I'm angry and hurt but I do what I wouldn't I'm nobody knows why we don't have any clue why this moving attack are suddenly so why. The family and their attorney plan on having a rally at a news conference at City Hall Diane and I we will stay tuned for that aging banker thank you. And two point one is wrapping up but the weather is not letting up to New Year's Eve storms are putting millions of Americans in the past the snow. Heavy winds and the possibility of even tornadoes. ABC news chief meteorologist ginger C is tracking all forest ginger good morning. That. And storm one not messing around Des Moines, Iowa nine point six inches of snow and you say wilt went deer don't they get that would do would spend more than a decade since they've seen that much snow in the day and so it was Iraq on the roads interstate eighty with big time problems. At the trucks for sliding off there. Not just Iowa either Missouri. Up to quarter inch or more of ice from there back to parts of Kansas. When you get that icing on the roads it is so difficult to get around. And then got to go to Chicago three to five inches of snow a lot of places then sought transition to a warmer and some places reign over that but still. Making it easy to travel around. Up to a half foot of snow reported in southwestern Wisconsin and remember this is just the first store we've got another one coming this week and so let me kind of chill it all to you because there are warnings an advisory as a whole grab bag of anything you'd possibly months. A flood watch is even up that go to near radios act there from northeast Texas but let's go and focus on what's happening. Through this morning and today. And it's going to be that icing and really rough on the roads especially from Grand Rapids over the safe Flint Saginaw Bay City Midland he can I 96 couldn't be slick at times. And then back to one touchdown that pulled fronts and heavy rains possible that's that we had those flood alerts. Look at the really strong mrs. Thursday morning right so we start New Year's. And then along the Gulf Coast we try to see some media becoming more isolated cells that could mean tornadoes waking you up from Huntsville down to Mobile, Alabama. On January 1 but on the northern and remember Kansas City over to say Quincy Illinois eventually Chicago Detroit and harder. Even Scranton and Newburgh New York by the evening of January 1 could be into that wintry mix and that could be some considerable IC. The very colorful map but could let's stay with me here some heavy rains on the front end right there talking to for an agency could see that flash flooding. 46 inches a little farther west. And nonfat ice and hot piece that's than real problem if you're traveling around Chicago suburbs especially west and southwest more is done to say. Into Kansas City back through parts of Kansas Oklahoma and Texas it's not just snow but that ice that could cause major major issues. As we kick off 20/20 one new. Yet another reason to stay home this holiday ginger think you. And a few more things to know before you go the Milwaukee Bucks not only beat the Miami Heat last night they also sent an NBA record for the most. Three pointers in one game. The Bucs scored 293. Point shots defeating the C 144 to 97. The team tied the previous record I'm 27 with just eight minutes left in the game setting up Sam Merrill. For that record breaking shot went nearly six minutes left. We're thinking that's in them. And Michael B Jordan is taking on a new role in green three. I'm not only star in the third film of the Rockies spinoff he will also be making his directorial debut. No word yet on the spot warm weather building plus. And finally in the robots are taking over the dance floor Boston dynamics posted their annual and the beard video would robots grooving. Soon do you love me. And that's pesetas twisting their way to plate when he won. Anybody getting dirty dancing that's your video now has over three million. Dancing in the Middle East news. That doesn't for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. We'll update.

