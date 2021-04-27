ABC News Live: Zelenskyy says Putin is ‘living in a bubble without oxygen’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with ABC News’ David Muir about the Kremlin’s demands for a ceasefire, plus the latest on the growing number of refugees across eastern Europe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live