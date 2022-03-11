ABC News Live: Zelenskyy to speak to UN Security Council

Plus, Ukrainian officials say Russia massacred hundreds of civilians in Bucha and other suburbs near Kyiv, and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Jackson is headed for a full Senate vote.

