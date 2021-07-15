Transcript for ABC News Update: Surgeon general warns COVID-19 misinformation puts lives at risk

Good morning and and the state oh this morning on ABC news live parents. You could be boosting your bank accounts as new expanded child tax credits roll out today. The monthly payments will be up to 250 dollars per child and 300 dollars for kids under six and a large to go out via direct deposit through December. They're considered advanced payments ahead of the twenties when he wants tax seasons have you end up making more money this year. It could mean yellow some of those credits back. Find out how much you qualify for a check out the child tax credit calculator on abcnews.com. Just fill out your filing status number of dependents an income. And it will show you what to expect. We're hearing at 911 calls from panicked residents are racing to escape the deadly Condo collapsed in Surfside Florida it's. The collapse inability of what about thirty at least Golan but we cannot get out so we're going back out of their way over the ride has devastated the water. We don't know where the water coming from public buildings collapsed okay let's date at a multi sided talking like this doesn't entitle them I have. It's been three weeks since the building collapsed 97 victims have been found the youngest just one year old. And dangerous storms tore through the country overnight with tornadoes touching down in the heartland and floodwaters in the west. Meanwhile at least 68 large wildfires are now burning an area the size of Delaware. In Oregon the bootleg fire has grounds to an area nearly the seven times the size of San Francisco. Officials say it will likely burn until late fall. And Kobe cases are on the rise as a delta bury its sweeps through the country hospital sick patients are coming in younger. And sicker than before in her new concerns now about unvaccinated kids the CDC is predicting an increase in nationwide hospital emissions over the next month. With Johnson has the latest. This morning the highly contagious tilts a very gripping the nation. Positive Kobe cases across the country rising nearly 87%. Since mid June in Los Angeles cases are up 500%. Over the past month. Cedars Sinai hospital reporting a seven fold increase in Covert hospitalizations. In two weeks. Health officials say the majority of those patients are unvaccinated. Twenty to forty year old has the rapid rise of the delta variant now putting an urgent focus on children. Those under twelve still not eligible for a vaccine health officials in Utah where there are no mandatory covad protocols in place. Saying they investigated outbreaks at ten different summer camps in one week. This perhaps a glimpse of what's. I really wants to cut in order display or which Aaron that's basically converting. Seven children and Mississippi are being treated in icy use including one younger than a year old two of the children on ventilator some health experts say they are seeing more severe symptoms in children who test positive for the delta variant. I suspect that's pride because this delta Barrett is imparting a little. More severe illness in the pediatric population than those earlier strains that were circulating. But for one family and or consult a hopeful development. Thirteen year old Qaeda hospitalized with co bid is getting taken off a ventilator. I have not heard Katie way that I think there every day at 38 in her. Back here in New York City officials say more than nine B 8% of those who were hospitalized or died from Kobe this year were not fully vaccinated. Diane away wishing cayenne all of those patience is speedy recovery. And asserted jet surgeon general is warning Americans about the quote urgent threat of health misinformation. Amid stalling vaccination rates. He marries says misinformation has prolonged the pandemic and put lives at risk by sewing mistrust. And causing people to reject public health measures ABC's medical insure the deduction John Brownstein joins me now for more on this. Back to Branson where's this misinformation coming from and how much of vaccine hesitancy is fueled by that. I think this is a very big deal I did this all taking place really social media we actually studied misinformation almost like there are angels used to track how virus spreads from person to person rumors spread fears of Hillary and you look at social media seeing how all this mission for racial these rumors we can create mistrust and really if I. The Danish scene after and so that's why the surgeon general dispersants advisory it really makes you recognize how big deal let's say he's rumors flourishing. Here is part relations of course there's reasonable mistrust of the government finished its session when you look at racial disparities but there's also political by the bush submits advisories really question you have to think about the conversation. Public health and great about using technology from yet in GG these conversations about Bermuda -- -- -- our professionals and organizations. Need to be taking it easy environment how. How those cards station. Across really have to keep some responsibility here is law and really do a better job dealing with all this information that is happening in his and our hearts. In the meantime Lankan people at home due to try to ensure that they are not taken by so this misinformation. Good question -- for bombarded with information any age you have to recognize crews sent units and parishioners fish nor collier strong Stanley member you know do you see how much -- all the information should be east kind of judgment this is like salt to top -- here care provider out of position bush or so much good signs out there I understand it's hard triage clinched you really have to go to a trusted individuals that her teach you about should science rather then you don't need someone who's just citing you know misinformation so hard to deal with dinner pulpit this advisory. Shouldn't do better job giving the tools. Two organizations to haul. Professionals to Carroll has this inspiration. And we talked about how the delta variant seems to be affecting younger populations more than previous strains of code red now seven children in Mississippi are being treated NIC use how concerning is that. Well I knew I had pediatric colossal children's and you know this is concerned any time we had kids in your eyes you always catch this conservative change encoding yes see you know you want to the same impact. As adults they have risked. Dirt to kids in Mississippi until later. And mitigated in many cases because of low vaccination rates noted doctor bearish is incredibly tense that's a don't know it's more deadlier and more severe any issue such as why don't you aren't so sort of so quickly organized force they have kids that gets. So this is a bar deed also roundup bush to be clear especially younger kids don't have access and seeing. And your kids need to be seen those extra precautions especially nasty change endorsed especially as you have to search. And so how might that delta Varian affect plans for children to go back to school in the fall especially in areas that low vaccination rates could we see. Policies change in plans change. You know I think this is a big opening question besides he's he came out with some guidance or council is what they said it's you know it's not a one size fits hall you know if it's cleaner really changed its pending you know what's happening with Dell is there any community and this is why of course not. He need different depending on imports of your vaccinated or her orange chiefs is we have to look at how. Being each community to make decisions about what how. Happens in slow he said all along and says no social distancing. English improved ventilation passing. In the state like Vermont has remained little tease rates you know kids and be able to have a more normal school year with less layers of protection. In states like Mississippi and Arkansas Q how. How it's no stretch and you know that there's some elaborate short and they're gonna happen you know more interventions and lady she those kids say pencil. There's also a back and forth in Tennessee now or whether the state health commissioner ordered officials there not to acknowledge that August. Is national immunization awareness month as they usually do it they have in the past. I just 38% of the State's population has been fully vaccinated it's far below the rest of the country is or how much due out. Outreach campaigns like this really matter. I ain't Dere huge I mean this in the name of the game now we are done away with the mask. Vaccination site. Now it's the ground digging Digi key people. The horns of this vaccine and so I appreciate you level is everything that we want to be doing so while we're here English I did tests used at least a mile to be articles against what we think about public health perspective. Just as keys is really rising he noted that in this he's really live in terms of our nation our TH I personally feel it's been a failure on the part of people Tennessee right. Companies encouraging Jewish our nation in every way possible. We notice teens who don't get back. The unit are at greater risk hostile station and so I really think you need to reconsider how they're thinking about educating the public about. Coated letter to the broad range of vaccines that are sold or purchase. And we should say that the Tennessee L commissioners now pushing back saying they do intend to acknowledge that August is national immunization awareness month. ABC's medical contributor doctor John Brownstein and we appreciate your analysis as always thank you. Let's and a new inspector general report says the FBI mishandled allegations of sexual abuse against former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser. Last night the FBI issued a statement admitting that they handling of the case was quote appalling. Chief Justice correspondent. Thomas has more. Overnight a stunning report slamming the FBI for their handling of the allegations against doctor Larry Nasser. I'm just fine you don't Warren's. NASA was system up to 175. Years in prison in 2018. For molesting hundreds including some of the places most well known olympians some old bottles Michaela Maroney an Alley raise human. I hope that it peaceful and let that's I hope that people can learn from what happened to us that they should never have her. Ever happening Gant. The new program the Justice Department's inspector general revealing that FBI agents failed to respond with the urgency that the allegations required. And failed to mitigate that are ongoing threat. Posed by Nasser according to the reports the FBI first heard the allegations against Nasser in July 2015. Before month's aids is did not flag authorities who could have taken action that delay leaving two questions of our weather as many as seventy athletes. Were solid as the FBI fumbled their investigation into Nasser. We report also found that the controversy blew up some FBI officials engaged in a cover up. Providing misleading information to make it appear that you took the allegations Sears. Diane. I cared Thomas thanks for that. And Americans trying to get a passport are facing huge delays as a State Department reports a backlog. And up to two million applications. The State Department says the US Postal Service is also part of the problem transportation correspondent GO Benitez is at Newark Airport with more. This morning a massive backlog of passport applications as many as two million keeping Americans hoping to travel now. Ground it. Our call center at that hearing we'll. Agent unprecedented. Call volume. The state department's when he six past forty agencies across the country. Are overwhelmed but it's been about two and a half months now. Bomb. And Conor Jordan is a specially desperate in just over a week he's scheduled to go on his honeymoon but needs a new passport. To make matters worst he can't get a refund on his hotel looking forward does for a long time for a lot of money and effort to planet's. There isn't it very solid chance doubt we are not going to be able to make it to our congressman Mike McCall is one of two lawmakers. Who sent a letter to the State Department this week urging faster processing times. The State Department needs to go back to war in person and just that's one way they can process these passport or do you think there have to hire additional staff. The State Department blaming in part the US Postal Service saying mail delays mean he can take up to six weeks to receive an application. Or send out a new passport we are working just as expeditiously as expeditiously as we possibly can't. Sighed knowing. That's. The traveling public. Has. A legitimate interest in travel. The agency now warning this morning again ski hammers who purport to sell passport appointments. We are working little. But she prepared damned. A passport appointment does not require a fee and the agency does not work with third party booking sites. You also won't get your passport any faster that way the State Department says you should apply directly by mail. But just know it can take as long as eighteen weeks to get that passport back so just wrapped up passport look at the expiration date. Even if you weren't traveling right now if you're getting. Close to that date. Just go ahead and start process right now because it's clearly been a takeaway. Diane and I hear but he says at Newark Airport thanks GO. And a judge has granted Britney Spears' request to hire her own attorney in her conservative ship case out of pop stars calling for her father to be charged. When we come back promotional new testimony and her message to fans overnight. Welcome back Britney Spears has a new advocate in her corner after judge granted her request to hire her own attorney. Spears appeared in court giving another emotional testimony describing what she calls. The cruelty of her conservative ship adding she doesn't just want her father remove this are conserving or she wants to press charges against him. Caylee hard time has the latest from Los Angeles. Britney Spears back in court. Now saying she wants her father Jamie charged with conservative ship abuse telling a judge investigating him. Just 39 year old who called into the hearing forcefully saying I am here to get rid of my dance. And cleaning through tears my dad needs to be removed today. Asking a judge for the second time in less than a month and it can servers it it's gonna write for the last thirteen years without further medical evaluation. Seems she does not want people to question my intelligence for the million time. Spears describing how she was at times forced to work seventy hour weeks wander the conserve trichet saying I thought they were trying to kill me. She says she was denied coffee here vitamins even under driver's license taken away from our. Saying that's not abuse. That's just cruelty in court Wednesday Jamie refusing to step down from his role is conserved her first state managing her estimated sixty million dollar fortune. His attorney saying the star made a lot of new statements whether it's misinformation lack of correction or being wrongly it zionist. I don't know but in a win for Britney the judge greeting her request to have former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard who's previously represented stars like Sean Penn and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Takeover is her attorney. He nationally. She's. One thing that everybody has lost sight. He's what is in the best interest of Britney Spears. We will be moving promptly. And aggressively. For his removal. The question remains why is he involved he should step down voluntarily. As that is in the best fit for. Britney Spears. Overnight your supposed. This video links to grant writing coming along folks coming along you have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome audience. This is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today. And using for the first time now Pekingese hash tag. Green Britney. And perhaps. And Diane putting this new attorney Matthew Rosen garden place it's critical for Britney and move this case forward and he met with cheers. Eckstein left the courthouse he did attend the hearing in person members of the free Britney movement were waiting outside their for him like we said this was a win. For Britney but make no mistake Britney wants this conserve leadership to end it. The she said she's comfortable with Jody Montgomery her conservative or person staying in that role as this long process plays out the what she wants right now. Is her father gone. Diane. Thanks candy hearts lungs ax for that and let's dig in a little deeper now for more on this I'd like to bring in family attorney and former psychologist. David Glass David thanks for being here you're actually one of the only at ten members of the public. In the courtroom yesterday for this hearing so give us a rundown what did you see. Well as relatively wilds and hot hearing. Into the courtroom was packed air conditioner and wasn't really working very well. And the first big movement by the court was to a point britney's new attorney and that's a huge whenever she feels like she has their own advocate and she's gonna have our own plan for getting out of this concern ridership. From that point the the hearing relatively went downhill. Into what one attorney described as lawyers gone wild. And and explain why it was at that description used what happened in the courtroom. Oh what happened. And the attorney Freddie conservative person Jody Montgomery. They were lobbing accusations back and forth with one saying that. Jamie spears is a cause of all the problems. And Jamie's attorney trying to explain that. The things that Britons complaining about her medical treatment are psychological treatment or lack of having hair vitamins all those things are the things that the conserving our of the person decides. So I'm they were lobbing accusations back and forth and so finally. The court said that everyone needed to figure out how to get along and to work more collaborative. So every you said that she wants her dad investigated and charged but last month. Jamie spears said he would like to court to investigate her claims. Also as you point out most of britney's complaints in court have been related to decisions that are generally made by the conservative the person. Not Jamie spears who only controls for finances. And yet as Hayley points out she said in court that she's actually okay. With Jody Montgomery staying on as her conservative there the person but she wants her father out immediately what do you make of all of that. There's a lot of confusion. On britney's side. I'm glad that she has her own attorney and that she's gonna work closely whipped this attorney and his team. But it appears that Britney has a lot of misinformation. Is is not remembering may be some of the events correctly. And is in a relatively immature way trying to blame her whole predicament on our father. Ignoring at least for that the moment that he was a person who stepped in when she needed help the most. And that in the last thirteen years he helped grow her stage from less than three million dollars under his control over sixty million dollars under his control which is a relatively remarkable thing for any sort of person. Handling and a state. With Monica. Yeah I mean the money looks good that's for sure but and we also heard from Britney that she's saying she was forced to work. Seven days a week and then Neil in these huge amount of hours a day forced to work against her will at setter. So I just wonder when you balance those two things we also haven't heard. From Jamie spears in court yet he hasn't been able to speak in his own defense just yet. And Joey Montgomery hasn't been questioned in court so how do you think we're gonna see this whole aspect of the case involved. And what do you think the chances are that Jamie's removed. And that he may be faces legal repercussions here. You know and Diane. Up until yesterday's hearing I was doubtful that Jamie would be removed. But he feels like public opinion is is clearly turned against him most of the attorneys in presents have turned against him. And he was asked the direct question about britney's new attorney how come you haven't voluntarily resigned everyone seems to have a problem with you. And yet you're still here and then thinking back to my time is a therapist sometimes. When family members tried to get involved in helping me a daughter or abroad are. Or an uncle or aunt to get better. Sometimes they merely need to step back and went someone else step in. Ultimately. What Brittany wants is for the whole conserve or should some be taken away. And now you now heard it Brittany on two occasions in the last three weeks as both an attorney and a former psychologist. What did you think of her testimony. Well unfortunately I don't. Think Britney is helping herself with her own testimony. In particular yesterday in the hearing she first asked that her testimony be sealed and when her attorney stepped up to our beach to the court why he. The courtroom should be clear is that no one would hear her testimony she interrupted him and say she want to speak anyway and so going forward. Brittany really needs to work with her attorney and his team of attorneys and and publicity people and media people to figure out what her strategy is going to be I've worked with clients and I've explained to them. And rather glib terms that if a judge tells you to burn your slippers and march around the courtroom backwards three times that's what you do because the judges the person who's -- ultimately decide how your case is decided and she needs to start listening tour attorneys to figure out how to present her case in the absolute best way. Right family attorney and former psychologist data glass we appreciate your time dated thank you. Thanks for having me. And 75 years of ebony magazine bringing black stories to life we'll help celebrate that anniversary with a little history lesson about how the magazine started when we come back. Welcome back it's been 75 years since ebony magazine first launched becoming a trailblazing publication. So how not start and what's next on the horizon take a look. Ebony and jet were founded by a brilliant man by the name of John H Johnson. And in 1945 he launched ebony in 1951. He launched jet and you have to understand at this time black stories were not told. He wanted to show the world that black people were amazing and they were Smart. They were to be respected they have families that would. Doing well in progressive his whole mission was to elevate the black experience in pictures and words. In 1955. Jet magazine did something unheard and Mamie till was behind this she wanted to picture of her sign him and still to be on the cover of jet she had an open casket. Funeral and jet. It was geared to cash. Captured an image not. But it was the boldness of Johnny Johnston SA yes is doing angels courage in order to do that and we didn't putting people on covers not for the last 75 years but went into our 76 years. There are solved many iconic covers Tracy Ellis Ross on the cover with Anthony Anderson you don't. That image I'll new black Hollywood. Michelle and Barack Obama Michael Jackson and Donna Summer I mean Aretha Franklin. We don't want to just cover what everyone else is covering she also want to cover those folks got into just what happened. Even have a really made it true contribution. To this communities. Eventually 21 we are going to celebrate. The 75 anniversary of the ebony magazine which is now happening dot com so what you're gonna see every refreshed our a couple of things to. First thing come on HBC news queen's we will bring back. The Power One hundred. Awards show so that we can elevate magnifies. The top 100 African Americans. In the world. It's a place they can learn and grow is a place for the each year we really want to be. Holmes for black people to calm on the way. Don't just a lone black culture but also lost the black people that created. And when you support my media what you're doing is you're supporting their creators. And culture and that is what is required and that's what is going to be demanded the marketplace rule. And here's a look at this month 75 anniversary cover featuring NBA all star Carl Anthony Townes that's out right now. And that doesn't that is newscast Sunday and -- thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is yours for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern that's great guests may save everybody.

