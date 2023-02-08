Afghan allies who fled Taliban in limbo as they push to remain in US

ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on the Afghan refugees who fled to the U.S. following the Taliban takeover in 2021. The refugees along with allies are urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

February 8, 2023

