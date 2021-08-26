-
Now Playing: Hippo celebrates birthday at San Antonio Zoo
-
Now Playing: Alligator attacks zoo handler at birthday party
-
Now Playing: Rescued river otter pup gets care at Oregon Zoo
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul
-
Now Playing: Colombian army seizes cocaine worth $42M
-
Now Playing: Special Report: 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondents react to US service members killed at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Blowing clouds, Afghan refugees arrive, sheep form a heart: World in Photos, Aug. 26
-
Now Playing: A number of US service members killed’ in Kabul airport explosion: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: 'A number of US service members' killed at Kabul airport: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: 3 US servicemen injured at Kabul airport explosion
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the situation in Afghanistan after 2 explosions rock Kabul
-
Now Playing: Explosion outside Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Up to 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan ahead of deadline
-
Now Playing: Explosion outside airport in Kabul: Pentagon reports
-
Now Playing: The latest on Afghanistan evacuation efforts
-
Now Playing: U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan talks evacuations
-
Now Playing: Urgent security alert
-
Now Playing: Americans race to escape Afghanistan as withdrawal date draws near