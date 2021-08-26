Hippo celebrates birthday at San Antonio Zoo Uma the hippo had a smashing time with her 6-year-old grandson Timothy, celebrating her 47th birthday at the San Antonio Zoo, feasting on watermelon, cantaloupe and apples.

Alligator attacks zoo handler at birthday party During a child’s birthday party over the weekend, an alligator bit the handler at a zoo outside of Salt Lake City. A guest helped free the woman and others cared for her until paramedics arrived.