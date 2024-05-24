American avoids jail time in Turks and Caicos after ammunition charges

Bryan Hagerich was facing a mandatory 12-year sentence for possessing ammunition on the island of Turks and Caicos, but the judge gave Hagerich a suspended sentence and $6,700 fine.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live