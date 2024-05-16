Andrew Tate, known for misogynistic social media posts, faces multiple legal cases

In a preview of this week’s “Impact x Nightline,” ABC News' Patrick Reevell travels to Romania, investigating the three legal cases Tate faces in two different countries.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live