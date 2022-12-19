Argentina fan celebrates on top of huge obelisk monument

An Argentina fan flies his flag high to celebrate his team's World Cup win at the top of the obelisk monument in the capital city of Buenos Aires, surrounded by a crowd of thousands below.

December 19, 2022

