Argentina soccer fans celebrate Copa America victory

More
Thousands of fans took to the streets in Buenos Aires after Argentina beat its historic rival Brazil in the Copa America soccer final.
1:31 | 07/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Argentina soccer fans celebrate Copa America victory
Yeah yeah. And he can't panic at the end. A it's. Okay. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"Thousands of fans took to the streets in Buenos Aires after Argentina beat its historic rival Brazil in the Copa America soccer final.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78786715","title":"Argentina soccer fans celebrate Copa America victory","url":"/International/video/argentina-soccer-fans-celebrate-copa-america-victory-78786715"}