-
Now Playing: California fires, camel racing, coronavirus tribute; The World in Photos, Sept. 28
-
Now Playing: New photos released of the Royals
-
Now Playing: Whales stranded, Breonna Taylor protests, and a COVID milestone: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Baby koala emerges from mother's pouch for first time
-
Now Playing: Wineries in Europe turning wine into hand sanitizer amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus victims honored with 50,000 Spanish flags
-
Now Playing: Rescued Beluga whales take first swim in open water
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 deaths near 1 million worldwide
-
Now Playing: Alpaca pitch invasion pauses soccer match in UK
-
Now Playing: Helsinki airport introduces coronavirus sniffing dogs
-
Now Playing: Belarus authorities wrestle flag from elderly demonstrator
-
Now Playing: Keepers bottle-feed newborns at Australian zoo
-
Now Playing: Giant rat awarded gold medal for detecting landmines
-
Now Playing: Inside Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper as China clamps down on press freedom
-
Now Playing: Giant waterspout comes ashore in Italy
-
Now Playing: Heat wave, gusty winds expected in the West sparking fire weather watch
-
Now Playing: Baby alpaca and penguin chicks are newest additions to Peru zoo