-
Now Playing: Shimmering light show over Alberta sky
-
Now Playing: Aurora borealis stretches across Wisconsin sky
-
Now Playing: NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: Urgent search continues for missing submarine
-
Now Playing: Climate change permanently damages to some communities
-
Now Playing: Earth Day, rooftop yoga, Navalny supporters protest: World in Photos, April 22
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows massive floating solar farm
-
Now Playing: Bindi Irwin shares details on her road to motherhood
-
Now Playing: Submarine with 53 people aboard goes missing
-
Now Playing: Oscar-nominated documentary looks inside Hong Kong's pro-democracy struggle
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth celebrates 95th birthday
-
Now Playing: India hit by 2nd COVID-19 wave
-
Now Playing: South Korea's 'Study with me’ videos go viral during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Former UN adviser shares inspiring journey in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Chauvin trial verdict, Columbine anniversary and SpaceX: World in Photos, April 21
-
Now Playing: St. Vincent covered in ash amid volcanic eruptions
-
Now Playing: Rare grey whale sighting caught on camera