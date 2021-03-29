Australian farmer saves home from fire then loses it to flood

The farmer managed to save his home from a bushfire but lost it shortly after to major flooding.
1:54 | 03/29/21

Transcript for Australian farmer saves home from fire then loses it to flood
{"duration":"1:54","description":"The farmer managed to save his home from a bushfire but lost it shortly after to major flooding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76751998","title":"Australian farmer saves home from fire then loses it to flood","url":"/International/video/australian-farmer-saves-home-fire-loses-flood-76751998"}