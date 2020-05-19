Authorities disinfect high schools in South Korea

Senior students were scheduled to return on May 13 to prepare for the college entrance exam. That was postponed after a new outbreak of coronavirus cases was found in Seoul.
0:45 | 05/19/20

Transcript for Authorities disinfect high schools in South Korea
