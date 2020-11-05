Baby rhinoceros takes 1st steps at zoo in India

More
A rhinoceros at a zoo in India gave birth to a female calf who tested her new legs, staying close to her mother in their enclosure.
1:08 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby rhinoceros takes 1st steps at zoo in India

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"A rhinoceros at a zoo in India gave birth to a female calf who tested her new legs, staying close to her mother in their enclosure.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70617720","title":"Baby rhinoceros takes 1st steps at zoo in India","url":"/International/video/baby-rhinoceros-takes-1st-steps-zoo-india-70617720"}