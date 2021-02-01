Belgium zoo welcomes baby bonobo

More
A baby bonobo was born on New Year's Day.
0:25 | 01/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Belgium zoo welcomes baby bonobo
New. I. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A baby bonobo was born on New Year's Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75016085","title":"Belgium zoo welcomes baby bonobo ","url":"/International/video/belgium-zoo-welcomes-baby-bonobo-75016085"}