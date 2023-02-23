Biden calls Putin's suspension of nuclear treaty a 'big mistake'

Retired Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute breaks down the latest jockeying between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark.

February 23, 2023

