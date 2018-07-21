Transcript for British financier says Putin wants him dead

We're hearing beautiful Aspen with bill prouder of finance here. Who made a fortune in Russia but has since become. Latimer bruins' number one enemy he's the author of the book red notice which he tells experience in Russia. And the death at his lawyer surging magnate ski expecting them to be what's it like. To be. Russian president Vladimir that's number one. Who. And I I've been I've been in this position for quite awhile now. I mean everybody has been acknowledged this situation. When he had trump wouldn't summit but but Putin has been. Coming after me pretty much since 2012. That's twelve B it's the act was passed by the US congress. And I guess he acts targets. Human rights violators. Assets in the west and Blatter who has a big human rights violator. Is got a lot of assets west so he made its largest foreign policy priority. To try to repeal amendments yet. He made his largest personal priority try to come after me. Steve Yorker. Well there's two questions that might risk the answer is yes to a live in fear the answer is no if I lived in fear. That he would have accomplished 90% of what he set out which was trying to quash my actions. Get justice for streaming news tonight. A lot to him. We rushed to be used to act there is protectors of this. Format. Well and they they do use poison they don't use it that regularly them thankfully they haven't done it against me there's really no way to protect yourself against. Being poisoned by which built it shock you when we do not touch. Door knobs. At the moment what the Russian government is trying to do is use them legal means illegally. Get me back in other words trying to have me arrested. On bogus arrest warrants an extra is that Russia. Because for them provider Bruton. He wants to kill me but it must be able to get away with killing me as much easier to do if he doesn't mean Russia. Because in the west where he could get caught that going to be huge. International consequences and so. For last six years they've been using Interpol if you see Interpol six. Seven times trying to have me arrested. They've come to the British government twelve times for mutual legal assistance and extradition. And it got to various other countries. I was recently arrested in Madrid Spain a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. And then of course on Monday last week there was this dirty deal he tried to withdraw up to get him to hand can trump hand over me. And a bunch of people. In the US government and working together with me on passing amendments yet. Warm. Tropical unbelievable offer. Well so so what the offer was was that some Vladimir Putin was going to allow. US investigators from bowlers team to city and well Russian investigators questioned the twelve GRU agents. Who were indicted by Robert Moeller for hacking the US election. And in return. Bladder potent and wanted to be able to have Russian interrogators. Com and interrogate me. Mike my fault former master Russia Kyle Parker chief of staff US Helsinki commission and drafted amendments Fiat and various others. And the idea that that somehow. The US was gonna hand over a bunch of people who were fighting for justice. In exchange for much of military intelligence people at the election is quite extraordinary thing. You must have some fears though that if the political tide changes. In the United States United Kingdom that he might be vulnerable again. You know I I I chose choose my countries where there's a rule of law I don't go to lawless countries and I don't feel vulnerable here. Even if the political tide changes dozen. Politicians. Keep Donald Trump. If he chooses to do a deal like that can't arrest me he's gonna struck somebody of the Department of Justice they have rules that they follow department justice. And the Department of Justice is in and that that and the people arrested by the Department of Justice have access the courts so this is not something that I think his realistic. They can actually happened. And you had some pretty tough words for US congressman Dana Rohrabacher. You said that he was being paid by the Russian government to try to proceed repeal the majesty act. And he fired back in the past few hours that is pretty harsh statement. Specifically saying that you as. Eight UK citizen out as an American artifact meddling in US. Political interact discourse. Would he say as a favorite fast. Well so I'm I'm not working for people. Corrupt. Dictator in Russia. I'm working for justice. For justice for sir game ethnicity. And you any proof that he's working I don't have proof that he is. That he's taking money but it proof that he's working in league with the Russians on their agenda seven Russian propaganda against you what satellite. It's par for the course if you fight evil evil tends to fight back hard and you can't you can't get stuff done. If you're trying to go after the bad guys and expect that there's no consequences it's on his heart. Hart street fight to to change the world and them I'm ready to take these guys on but there it's a lot of people aren't. This just have primary an Aspen Colorado for ABC news.

