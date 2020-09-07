Blast at fireworks factory

More
Six people were injured by an explosion at a fireworks factory in China, according to state media reports.
0:50 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blast at fireworks factory
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Six people were injured by an explosion at a fireworks factory in China, according to state media reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71694696","title":"Blast at fireworks factory","url":"/International/video/blast-fireworks-factory-71694696"}