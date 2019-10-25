Transcript for Body of dictator Francisco Franco exhumed in Spain amid protests, tributes

Move on now to Spain where the body of dictator Francisco Franco has been exhumed and move from the valley of the fallen mausoleum into a small Stanley creek. Capping off a national debate over what may be the darkest period in Spanish history. Let's go across the pine our newest pouring correspond it. And lot of my personal face Maggie brutally in the London heroes from our good morning Maggie. Morning. It has something before you're to stories Caylee I was so excited to got directly they have been watching you guys all week. Can elite Kenneth Loveman the Halloween prank was one of my favorite. And scenery but I didn't if you aren't paying you are I think I can and really you know the press can't write. Yeah I mean I am firsthand. Even now it cannot under watching guys your pumpkins were amazed and bathing and others. Yeah and then I appreciated fellows how much and so why your here at this can tell us why this body moved after all this time. Lamenting his and it's happening over here what I find most interesting about this story Caylee reminds me a lot of some of the issues you're dealing with in the states as well you know there are so many often protests about whether or not we should have removed monuments to our own civil war and that's kind of what's happening here in Spain. This dictator dictator Franco was at a one of the darkest times in Spanish history he rain for about forty years it was known as a time of terror of torture but during the civil war three year period that got him into power. There are reports that around 500000. Spaniards were killed so again as I am very dark time in. He was buried in this huge bond humid. And many people saw this as as a very disrespectful thing to all of the victims during his reign to there's been a movement for awhile. To have his body moved. He leaves buried somewhere else instead of sort of holding him in this high regard that yet with everything there is a debate there is a protest many people in the right wing party in Spain almost became to see his monument. As a please work and they could come and pay their respects to this leaders so even when his body was moved we did see some protesters who were holding up signs of this dictator praising him. He did have some family members there about a little over twenty family members that came. And as for pay their respects as he was lead to his new resting spot but. A for the most part most people there thought this was the appropriate move can get something like 80% of the Socialist Party in the country it wanted this move to happen. But again I think it's interesting to tie intact some of the supper dealing with in the states as well and how we cannot have our own issues. With the whether or not to keep up these civil war monument so interesting to see these things happening sort of around the world.

