Who is Boris Johnson?

More
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is an American-born British journalist and former mayor of London.
1:06 | 06/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Boris Johnson?
And yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is an American-born British journalist and former mayor of London.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63885387","title":"Who is Boris Johnson?","url":"/International/video/boris-johnson-63885387"}