Boyfriend of detained woman in Russia says she 'needs to be back home'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Chris Van Heerden about his girlfriend Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian & U.S. citizen who is detained in Russia for treason after allegedly donating $51 to Ukraine.

February 22, 2024

