Bridge underwater following rains in New South Wales

More
Several streets were underwater and a major flood warning was in place in New South Wales.
0:56 | 08/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bridge underwater following rains in New South Wales
They've written briefs at 1 o'clock. Night. They've written briefs and a lot of books. And night. The little. They've written breach at 1 o'clock that night. That's a little work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Several streets were underwater and a major flood warning was in place in New South Wales. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72285269","title":"Bridge underwater following rains in New South Wales","url":"/International/video/bridge-underwater-rains-south-wales-72285269"}