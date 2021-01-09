Buenos Aires residents call for measures to manage capybaras

More
Hundreds of native capybaras in Buenos Aires Province have frustrated residents who are calling for measures to manage the population.
1:35 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buenos Aires residents call for measures to manage capybaras

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Hundreds of native capybaras in Buenos Aires Province have frustrated residents who are calling for measures to manage the population.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79773983","title":"Buenos Aires residents call for measures to manage capybaras","url":"/International/video/buenos-aires-residents-call-measures-manage-capybaras-79773983"}