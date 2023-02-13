California firefighters join search for survivors after Turkey earthquakes

Frank Infante, Bob George and search dog Shadow of the Los Angeles County Fire Department talk about search efforts following deadly earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

February 13, 2023

