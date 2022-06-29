Charles III has ‘slimmed down’ vision of monarchy: Royal expert

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie on King Charles III's willingness to slim the monarchy amid rising costs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live