Children launch 'rocket' of balloons to mark 1st space flight

Schoolchildren in Russian-annexed Crimea launch a "rocket" of balloons to mark the 60th anniversary of the first manned spaceflight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
1:13 | 04/12/21

