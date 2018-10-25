Now Playing: Buffalo races, a Greek trading ship and a nomadic shepherd: World in Photos

Now Playing: Orangutans embrace, Smurfs exhibition, rice harvest: World in Photos

Now Playing: Saudi Arabia calls journalist's killing premeditated for the first time

Now Playing: Cirque du Soleil, Invictus Games, Dalma Sailing Festival: World in Photos

Now Playing: Meghan and Harry head to Tonga

Now Playing: Royal tour continues in Fiji

Now Playing: Davos in the desert commences after death of journalist

Now Playing: Meghan Markle fights for girls' access to education in Fiji

Now Playing: Pompeo: Revoked visas, possible sanctions in death of US journalist

Now Playing: At least 20 hurt when metro station escalator in Rome speeds up

Now Playing: NY woman reported missing is found dead in Turks and Caicos

Now Playing: Royal tour hits Fiji

Now Playing: Turkish president says Jamal Khashoggi's death was a 'planned operation'

Now Playing: What we know about the latest migrant caravan traveling through Mexico

Now Playing: Thousands struggle to reach US border

Now Playing: On the ground with US Border Patrol in Southern California

Now Playing: Turkish president says Khashoggi's killing was 'savagely planned'