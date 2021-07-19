Colombia seizes 1.5 tons of cocaine

More
Dramatic scenes at sea off Colombia as armed forces intercept a vessel reportedly transporting drugs and authorities seize 1.5 tons of raw cocaine.
1:21 | 07/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colombia seizes 1.5 tons of cocaine
Then by pressing. Made up disease or nothing you guys need. When we open our existing legal side. In free video. Do you think they see. Nothing yet. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Dramatic scenes at sea off Colombia as armed forces intercept a vessel reportedly transporting drugs and authorities seize 1.5 tons of raw cocaine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78926459","title":"Colombia seizes 1.5 tons of cocaine","url":"/International/video/colombia-seizes-15-tons-cocaine-78926459"}