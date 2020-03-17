Coronavirus-infected cruise ship to dock in Cuba

The Braemar has been turned away from other ports in recent weeks.
Transcript for Coronavirus-infected cruise ship to dock in Cuba
There's another cruise ship nightmare at this time the Caribbean where a ship has been turned away from several ports over a three week period. After some passengers got sick Cuba announced says it will allow the ship to dock. Hospitals around the world need protective gear and supplies plea from Spain seized 150000. Mask for sell on the black market. One doctor California says people are even stealing supplies from his hospital.

