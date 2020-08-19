Cow airlifted by helicopter in Swiss Alps

More
A farmer in Switzerland decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain after it became slightly injured.
0:27 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cow airlifted by helicopter in Swiss Alps

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"A farmer in Switzerland decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain after it became slightly injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72455559","title":"Cow airlifted by helicopter in Swiss Alps","url":"/International/video/cow-airlifted-helicopter-swiss-alps-72455559"}