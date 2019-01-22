Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud

The Portuguese striker, 33, now playing in Italy for Juventus, faced tax avoidance charges from his time as a player in Spain at Real Madrid.
0:28 | 01/22/19

Transcript for Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud

