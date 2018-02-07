Transcript for Cruise employee rescued by different ship day after falling overboard

A cruise ship worker has been rescued a 22. Hours after going overboard into the waters north of Cuba. The crew member of or Norwegian cruise ship went overboard Saturday a few minutes later the Coast Guard launched a search but had no luck. On Sunday morning the man was spotted by crew members and guests aboard another cruise ship the carnival glory drifting in the water about twenty miles north of Cuba. You can hear them cheering there is he was pulled to safety he's now in stable condition no word yet on how he went overboard from the ship.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.