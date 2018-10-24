Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 25, 1983

Good evening to repeat the United States in the six other Caribbean nations today invaded the tiny Caribbean island of Grenada. Two Americans have been killed there the news from Lebanon grows worse. We now know that 214. Marines and navy personnel lost their lives during Sunday's terrorist attack in Beirut. In Grenada for a good part of the day American troops have been in combat with Cubans as well as radiance. 600 Cubans are reportedly been captured a dozen have been killed in the fighting and so have at least three grin radiance. For the first time in memory of the United States has taken Soviet citizens prisoner thirty's Soviet advisors are in custody. At the Pentagon John McWethy tells us what's been going on. The marine amphibious task force with some 2000 Marines aboard had been in the waters off Grenada for several days along with the aircraft carrier USS independence. Last night some American Marines and US helicopters were using nearby Barbados to move into position. This morning at 5:30 eastern daylight time helicopters lifted off the deck of the USS Guam which had under cover of darkness pull close to shore off the eastern coast of Grenada. The first wave of Marines landed at pearl's airport encountering sporadic resistance. Eventually according to pentagon sources some 12100 US Marines would land in this area. Long before the Marines moved into their helicopters off the coast of Grenada a force of more than 700 army Rangers had boarded aircraft in the United States. Hours later as the Marines were assaulting pearl's airport the army Rangers were parachuted on to the southern end of Grenada. Where with Cuban helped Grenada had built an airfield nearly two miles long. An air field that has been a growing concern to the Reagan administration because of its potential use by the Soviet Union. As the two American forces landed overhead was circling and AC 130 gun ship a slow flying heavily armed aircraft that flew out of Panama. And Ken lay down a blanket of concentrated fire. Also overhead fighters and attack planes flying from the aircraft carrier independence. One of the primary missions of the aircraft carrier throughout the day was to make sure no combat planes from either Cuba or Nicaragua could interfere. As the day progressed military sources say the heaviest fighting was in the south where American Rangers encountered stiff resistance from an estimated 600 Cubans who were supposedly construction workers. More than five hours after American troops landed on the island the first elements of the joint Caribbean armed forces arrived on Grenada 300 strong. They came according to US military sources by chartered jet and were used sparingly in the first days action. Later in the afternoon the next phase of the operation began. With more than 2000 American troops already on grenade at the Pentagon ordered 1000 more into the area. Elements of the 82 airborne were flown to pearl's airport. Replacing the Marines who had landed there earlier the 12100 Marines were then free to be moves south by ship. For a possible link up with the Rangers were continuing to meet strong resistance in my heart yeah. John McWethy ABC news the Pentagon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.