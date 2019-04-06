Transcript for D-Day squadron: Historic airplanes' journey from US to Normandy

Best fighting man. Beyond the patriots. 75 years ago and from the skies thirteen thousand paratroopers jumping behind enemy lines. To mark this historic anniversary some of those planes now refurbished and returned to crossed the channel. How and who helped put this on her together. I'm David Berlin let's get you. Up to speed. Do everything is in America. At this small Maryland airport the beginning of the journey to Normandy 75 years later. A squadron of old C forty seven's. The but this trip really began years ago with the help of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association in recovering and refurbishing these aircraft. For them on pilots this is your dad's 57 tribute had the ground up restoration and it's better than what you probably by at the the showroom minus all the like. For these volunteers are pilots there squadron is a way to remember. What fathers and grandfathers did to turn the tide of World War II it. It's very hard for the work. It really is it's it's it's it's a kind of culmination. So much of my childhood and so much of what are of the world which I live. It's I really just can't. Can't describe it. Not only are they flying again. These planes will carry paratroopers again packed with paratroopers this aircraft really only eight feet wide enough or they. Flocking to this cable and prepare for their Joseph what we've got seven yards per pass these modern. And jumped from these aircraft. Over Normandy. We're I think cable will always. So if you can. The journey to Normandy took off and headed first of the nation's capital. Part of the. Formation is now a coaching Washington DC you can hear a slowing down a little bit as these aircraft maker nod to the Pentagon and the national cemetery in Arlington. From here hopscotching to England and then the reenactment to remember when you fly over that channel and into Normandy what you can think. Thank you thank you jolted him and made about a thank you to those who served delivered by the planes that carried them into battle. I'm David Curley and now you're up to speed.

