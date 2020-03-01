Transcript for What's next after death of Iran general?

As the dust settles following the American airstrike that killed the Ronnie in general costs and -- money the world now holds its breath waiting for the fallout. Iran's Ayatollah saying this morning a severe revenge awaits the criminals who have stay in their hands with his and the other martyrs blood last night. The thousands of troops the US has deployed to the Middle East since Maine now potential targets for that are running in response. At whole some Democrats in congress are expressing dismay. Agreeing general -- money was an enemy of the country but furious that congress was left out of the decision to strike. And warning risks major escalation senator Tom Udall tweeting trump is bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war. The attack also drawing condemnation from the Iraqi prime minister says the air strike on Iraqi soil is a breach of his country's sovereignty the lead to war around the world. Want the potential consequence could be that. The US troops are kicked out of Iraq which would hand a victory to Iran. Other global powers like China and Russia are also warning the strike could have serious consequences. Even a US allies speaking out about the attack a senior French official staying we are waking up in a more dangerous world secretary of state Mike Pompeo responding on CNN. Get well country distraught about that. The world's a much safer place today who and I can assure that Americans in the region are much safer today after the demise of customs all the money. Americans are now being told to get out of a rock a decision that's also drawing criticism because this warnings been given after and not before this deadly airstrike was launched. Trevor all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.