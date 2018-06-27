Determined dog tries to catch drone

More
The French bulldog appeared to be guarding its territory against the flying piece of electronics.
0:26 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Determined dog tries to catch drone
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56210237,"title":"Determined dog tries to catch drone","duration":"0:26","description":"The French bulldog appeared to be guarding its territory against the flying piece of electronics. ","url":"/International/video/determined-dog-catch-drone-56210237","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.