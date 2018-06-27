-
Now Playing: Determined dog tries to catch drone
-
Now Playing: Teen athlete makes jaw-dropping slam dunk
-
Now Playing: World's Ugliest Dog has tongues wagging
-
Now Playing: Toddler proves to be master escape artist
-
Now Playing: This boy is a sucker for his toy dinosaur
-
Now Playing: Husky not feeling the love for pool toy
-
Now Playing: Bear shows off its picnic posture
-
Now Playing: Chicken plays 'Amazing Grace' on piano
-
Now Playing: Human affection leaves rescued fox squealing
-
Now Playing: Marriage proposal hits new heights with plane ride
-
Now Playing: Girl with cake face tells a delicious lie
-
Now Playing: Rescued flying fox quenches her thirst
-
Now Playing: Young baseball players take a 'tornado time out'
-
Now Playing: Police officer dons pink wig after losing bet with student
-
Now Playing: Ballplayer saves the day with epic catch
-
Now Playing: Cat rides on roof of vehicle going 60 mph
-
Now Playing: Baby owl gives a hoot for this moth
-
Now Playing: Dog becomes unlikely dad to 9 ducklings
-
Now Playing: 93-year-old woman faces her fear of water slides
-
Now Playing: Crying newborn twins show brotherly bond