Doctors, nurses celebrates victory over Ebola

Doctor, nurses, and friends celebrated after the Democratic Republic of the Congo discharged its last Ebola patient from a treatment center.
0:45 | 03/03/20

Doctors, nurses celebrates victory over Ebola
