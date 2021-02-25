A Zamboni machine burst into flames during a youth hockey game in Rochester, N.Y., with no injuries reported. The rink's general manager blamed the bizarre incident on a broken hydraulic line.

Zamboni driver called up as backup goalie to save the game

David Ayres, 42, the emergency goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs' minor league affiliate, replaced the starting and backup goalies who were injured and saved eight of 10 shots to win the game.