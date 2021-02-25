Dog plays hockey with owner on ice

More
The pup, Stella, and her 11-year-old owner took to a backyard ice rink in Ontario to practice hockey skills.
1:11 | 02/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog plays hockey with owner on ice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"The pup, Stella, and her 11-year-old owner took to a backyard ice rink in Ontario to practice hockey skills.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76097139","title":"Dog plays hockey with owner on ice","url":"/International/video/dog-plays-hockey-owner-ice-76097139"}