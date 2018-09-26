Transcript for Dolphins seen glowing in Australian waters

Aren't from down under in the meantime grew from dolphins lit up the waters check out the glow in the dark pod spotted near symphony. The dolphins were glowing on their own bid by Illumina essence was caused by plane ten in the water foam around. Has really cool so when the dolphins disturb the plankton the plankton gave off bright blue green and red lights. As they do. Just random spotting off the waters north of Sydney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.