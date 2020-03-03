DR Congo nearing the end of Ebola

Over a year of fighting the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the country’s last patient was discharged from the treatment center on Tuesday.
1:30 | 03/03/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for DR Congo nearing the end of Ebola
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

