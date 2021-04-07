Drone captures aftermath of Japan landside

More
At least two people were killed and about 20 were missing after a landslide swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo, NHK reported.
1:40 | 07/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone captures aftermath of Japan landside
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"At least two people were killed and about 20 were missing after a landslide swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo, NHK reported.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78662814","title":"Drone captures aftermath of Japan landside","url":"/International/video/drone-captures-aftermath-japan-landside-78662814"}