Egyptian spa offers snake massage treatment

More
Live snakes slither on people’s backs and faces for pain relief at a spa in Egypt.
1:26 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egyptian spa offers snake massage treatment
Five news. While warmer months. It won't hunt. So we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Live snakes slither on people’s backs and faces for pain relief at a spa in Egypt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74992686","title":"Egyptian spa offers snake massage treatment","url":"/International/video/egyptian-spa-offers-snake-massage-treatment-74992686"}