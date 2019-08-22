Elephants rescued from mud as crowds cheer them on

Elephants were rescued after they were found covered in mud in an abandoned illegal mining pool in Malaysia.
2:16 | 08/22/19

Elephants rescued from mud as crowds cheer them on
