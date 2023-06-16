Emotional reunion as man finds brother alive among shipwreck survivors

A Syrian man had an emotional reunion after finding his 18-year-old brother amongst the survivors of a shipwreck off Greece that killed at least 79 people this week.

June 16, 2023

