Now Playing: Firefighters to the rescue after Eta causes flooding in Honduras

Now Playing: US election, Hurricane Eta, Russia Unity Day protest: World in Photos, Nov. 4

Now Playing: U.S. Elections, tropical storms and Fashion Week: The World in Photos, Nov. 5.

Now Playing: Incredible piano performance during pandemic protest

Now Playing: U.S. election, Kabul attack, vaccinations in Italy: World in Photos, Nov. 3

Now Playing: Vienna reels after apparent terror attack that left at least 4 dead

Now Playing: Little girl rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 2, 2020

Now Playing: An exclusive look inside Microsoft’s election security ‘war room’

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020

Now Playing: Prince William treated for COVID-19 in April

Now Playing: 15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna

Now Playing: Wild boar storms Chinese restaurant

Now Playing: Siberian bear predicts Biden victory over Trump

Now Playing: Miracle rescue of a 3-year-old trapped after earthquake in Turkey

Now Playing: President Trump, horses and voting: World in Photos, Nov 2

Now Playing: Rotterdam metro train plows through stop block, dangles on whale artwork