Ethiopia conflict leaves diaspora in US fearing for families

More
ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports on the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and how Ethiopian Americans are responding to the humanitarian crisis.
7:49 | 08/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ethiopia conflict leaves diaspora in US fearing for families

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:49","description":"ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports on the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and how Ethiopian Americans are responding to the humanitarian crisis. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79646733","title":"Ethiopia conflict leaves diaspora in US fearing for families","url":"/International/video/ethiopia-conflict-leaves-diaspora-us-fearing-families-79646733"}