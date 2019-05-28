Transcript for Everest climber remembers American man who died on mountain this week

I think the biggest issue at least as far as I could tell talking. It's a mature what I saw myself is that. Too many inexperienced. People are on the mountain. They are typically you with companies that. Don't provide as as robust support with regard to the guiding in the oxygen and those kinds of things. Ensued then those people. Not only are we having more people are climbing at the same time but we have. More and more people I think over the years that are climbing without experience they need therefore they slow the whole process down they become the rate limiting step. And you just camps. You can't move up efficiently in a way to conserve your oxygen keeps you warm and gets you to the summit and back. I didn't very sad because I did get to know. One of the people he was a very experienced climber. Whose very fit. And a great person. A really good person has is name is Chris. And and I got to know him because he was on the same team Iowa said. This is the best writing team plenty of oxygen. Money and support. And in some he picked a good group to go with. Got his experience he had his he was very fit. And I think he's one of those people where something happened I don't know what a heart attack or something. But it isn't related I don't believe tunes in experience because he's experience it's not religious fitness because he was. His and he's at 62 year old that he was keeping up to thirty and four heroes he gets amended and completed his goal of reaching a seven summits and it was all the way back down to camp for. So he'd done the hard part of the round trip. That's when I mean we don't know what happened. I can say is we've lost of really good human being.

